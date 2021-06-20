Moncks Corner all-stars earn shot at state championship

Talented kids.
Supportive parents.
Great assistant coaches.
Coach Mason West’s Moncks Corner Dixie Youth AA Coach Pitch all-stars have everything they need to make the summer a special one. West acknowledged all of the above after his team won five games in five days to claim the District 7 championship and advanced to the Division I state tournament in Orangeburg.
Moncks Corner’s first game in the 12-team event is against District I champion Greer on July 10 at 12:30 p.m. The squad will also have to play a second game that day at either 2 p.m. or 6:45 p.m.
The championship is slated for July 13 at 10 a.m.
“I fully expect us to be playing (in the title game),” West said. “It’s our base running that is going to get us there. These kids know how to go and when to slide. We’re maxed out at seven runs an inning and I try to get them fired up to score seven every time.”
In the district tournament in Moncks Corner June 15-19, Moncks Corner displayed plenty of power at the dish and was nifty with the glove, too, getting the most out of their hard work in practice. West said the bunch practices at least two hours every night.
The club outscored opponents, 76-24, cruising past Wescott Park (16-5 and 18-8, first and fourth games), Hanahan National (13-3, second game), Hanahan American (12-6, third game) and Parks Field (17-2, championship game).
“It's one of those things: in big-boy baseball you don’t know who is going to be a team leader when you’ve got boys that can hit it like that,” West said. “We can rely on our entire lineup and feel like they’re going to touch all four bases.”
The team’s assistant coaches are Chris Ard, Russ Hughes and Jay Shaw, who does most of the pitching. All four coaches have sons on the team and Hughes has twins.
Members of the all-star team are 2B Manning West, 1B Eli Hughes, 3B Ethan Drawdy, SS Jacob Hughes, LC Wyatt Harvey, RC Corbin Booker, RF Garrison Glass, LF Wyatt Ard, C Carter Hood, P Keller Lord, C Jakobi Shaw and LF Cooper Showalter.
“It’s been a different leader each day, which is what you want in baseball,” West said.
Orangeburg’s recreation fields are located at 224 Magnolia Parkway.
The state winner moves on to the world series in Laurel, Miss., Aug. 8-11.