McKinney, Johnson claim gold, all-state honors

Two Timberland High School track and field athletes rose to the challenge to corral the title of champion at the Class 2A state meet on May 22 at Lower Richland High School in Hopkins.
For senior shot putter Jamaal McKinney, also a multi-year football standout, it was the second time on top of the awards podium for the Wolves. He also won the shot put as a sophomore.
McKinney found little resistance from the other throwers at state, winning by more than three feet with a heave of 51 feet, 3.5 inches.
The next closest competitor had a mark under 48 feet.
Senior jumper Da’Quawn Johnson earned a gold before graduating, too.
Johnson cleared 6 feet, 4 inches in the high jump, winning by two inches. Johnson was third in the event as a sophomore.
Last year, the state championships were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Third-place finishers from at state were Timberland's Nevaeh Prezzy (100 hurdles), Cross's Amonte McCray (shot put) and Berkeley's Demarco Gadsden (shot put).
Both McKinney and Johnson also won Berkeley County championships in April.
For their performances at state, both Johnson and McKinney earned all-state honors by the South Carolina Track and Cross Country Association.
Additional SCTCCA all-state picks from the area include Hanahan’s Aidan Hatton (boys 800 meters), Cane Bay’s Jaylen Boudreaux (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles), Stratford’s Dannielle Brown (girls shot put) and boys relays from Cane Bay (4 x 400) and Hanahan (4 x 800).