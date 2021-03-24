McGuire blanks region foe

Miller McGuire hurled a three-hit shutout and Mark Russell knocked in a pair of runs to lead Berkeley High School’s baseball team past Goose Creek High School in a Region 7-AAAAA contest at GCHS on March 24.
McGuire fanned eight batters in the 3-0 victory, the first shutout for Berkeley this season.
Jesse Free and Hayden Newbold collected two hits each for the Stags, who scored two runs in the third inning and one more in the fifth inning.
Free scored twice for the Stags (8-1, 2-0 region).
Goose Creek pitcher Kaleb Hollifield threw 6.2 innings and scattered six hits. He allowed two earned runs while striking out three batters and limiting Berkeley to its lowest run production of the season.