Lowcountry athletes participate in senior showcase

Several Lowcountry football players helped their all-star team to victory during The Blitz Senior Game.
High School Blitz and Southern Sports Central teamed up to host two all-star football games this winter. A showcase for high school juniors was played at Ben Lippen High School Dec. 20 and a showcase for high school seniors was played Jan. 2 at Woodland High School.
“The Woodland principal and everyone on the staff here opened up to us and I consider this a 100 percent success,” Southern Sports Central founder Richie Altman said. “It was a great weekend that started Thursday. The community, really all of Dorchester Country from Summerville to St. George, took care of us. When it was over the players and parents were smiling so I’m glad we were able to give these seniors one last chance to play.”
The Blitz Senior Game, which is the first of its kind to take place in the Lowcountry, was competitive. The two all-star teams entered the final quarter tied 21-21 before the East squad pulled away in the final 12 minutes to earn a 38-21 victory over the West squad.
St. John’s Christian Academy quarterback Nai’Ryan Bookert took the helm for the East offense on several of its drives. His targets included Fort Dorchester receiver Keith Desaussure, Berkeley receiver Solomon Butler and Woodland receiver Javon Walker.
“This was a good experience,” Bookert said. “I had a lot of fun with these guys over the past three days. I feel like we built a really good brotherhood, a lot of good relationships and made some life-long friends. I’m very blessed and thankful for the opportunity. All these guys were definitely selected because of the work they put in all season and it’s nice to get rewarded for that.”
Fort Dorchester’s Jordan Richards and Ashley Ridge’s Hampton Smith were among the offensive linemen who battled in the trenches against their West All-stars counterparts.
“To be able to come out here and showcase my abilities that I developed so much at Ashley Ridge is a huge blessing for me,” Smith said. “I worked hard on my technique and everything the past two days because being able to compete against some of the best in the state is a dream for me.”
Fort Dorchester defensive backs Jalen Levine and Khalid Gadson and linebacker Otis Mack helped anchor the East All-stars’ defense.
“I couldn’t wait to get back on the field,” Mack said. “Having Khalid and Jalen here with me made it even more amazing.”
The game wasn’t just one last chance for the seniors to represent their high school, it was also an opportunity to impress college scouts in attendance and to add to their video clips, something that has become valuable for players looking to play collegiately.
“I knew it was going to be a good game,” Gadson said. “I’m very grateful because I know there are a lot of guys who could have made it but didn’t so I’m happy the coaches selected me. We got to meet a lot of great guys and compete with a lot of big guys who are committed to D1 teams. It was good to see how we fit into a group like this.”
Woodland’s Eddie Ford headed up the East All-stars’ coaching staff, which also included Woodland’s Rodney Mooney, Fort Dorchester’s Joey Still and Berkeley’s Cameron Wills.
Altman and High School Blitz President Ken Brown share the goal of helping athletes in South Carolina gain exposure through social media and other means. While talking at a game in 2019 they decided to join forces. Shortly after, the idea to jointly host an all-star game for high school juniors was born.
When the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas and Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl all-star events were canceled, they decided to also host a second all-star game for seniors. A second showcase meant twice the work. However, it also provided the opportunity to treat Lowcountry fans to an afternoon of high-caliber football.
“The hardest part was getting the players here,” Altman said. “Once they got here they ate well, got a chance to meet and greet and make new friends.”
With no Shrine Bowl or North-South games, the coaches for the senior showcase had their pick of the litter when it came to compiling their rosters.
“I mean how do you pick the best seniors in the state?” Altman said. “We could have easily found 84 kids for this just from Dorchester, Berkeley and Charleston counties who deserve to be here so it actually made our job a lot harder. Ken and I agreed I would pick the East coach and he would pick the West coach and we would then let them pick the players and they picked great athletes.”
T.J. Sanders, a defensive lineman from Marion High, was named the game’s overall MVP. Others receiving MVP honors for their position were Jaffari Pearson (QB) of Camden, Willie Lane (RB) of Camden, Sully Hardin (K) of Myrtle Beach, Chance Mackey (DB) of Clover, Will Jeffocat (OL) of Pelion, Omega Blake (WR) of South Pointe, Aries Scott (DL) of Greenville, and Kalab Haven (LB) of North Central.