Lions Club jamboree on tap

Fans of six Berkeley County School District football programs will have an opportunity to watch their favorite teams get in work beneath the lights a week before the regular season dawns.
The annual Moncks Corner Lions Club jamboree is slated for Friday, Sept. 18 at Berkeley High School. The other two squads are from outside the county.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and each of the four matchups will be two quarters of football. Tickets are $7.
Cane Bay and Philip Simmons ignite the event, followed by Goose Creek and Colleton County.
A cheer competition is in the works before the final two matchups wind down the event.
Stratford and Hanahan tangle in the third encounter for the second time in the preseason before Berkeley and Andrews cap the night of football.
The regular season for South Carolina High School League programs is set for Sept. 25.
Before the jamboree, squads have preseason scrimmages set for Sept. 12 or 14.
Cane Bay travels to Bamberg on Sept. 12 and will tangle with Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Beaufort and Orangeburg-Wilkinson.
Berkeley hosts Georgetown on Sept. 14.
Stratford and Hanahan first meet each other in a scrimmage on Sept. 14.