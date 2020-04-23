Like everything else, football on hold

If there was a year Cross High School’s football team could miss spring practice, this is the one.
On Wednesday, the South Carolina High School League cancelled the remainder of spring sports activities and Gov. Henry McMaster announced public schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year due to COVID-19 concerns. That means no May spring football practices, and even June may still be too early to return.
The Trojans, who advanced to the third round of the Class A playoffs last fall, bring back most everybody from that squad. Coach Shaun Wright’s spring plan was to see who was ready to battle for their starting spots. In a lot of cases, the 2019 starter and backup is set to return for 2020.
“This coming year because we had so many returning guys, it was going to be more about competition, to see who is willing to win spots where maybe in the past we had to play a kid at a certain position,” Wright said. “We wanted to see if last year’s backup has been putting in the work and wanted to take a starting spot. We wanted to create more competition at each position because everybody is back.”
The meant cross training: moving corners to safety, inside linebackers to outside linebackers or a guy on the left side of the line to the right side of the line.
“You’re just trying to get the most cohesive unit across the board,” Wright said.
Like everybody else, he’s hoping life gets back to normal sooner rather than later. For sure, he knows the Trojans are excited about what the 2020 season can become.
“I have been hearing from our kids through text messages,” Wright said. “They want to know are we going to have a season, are we going to be able to play. My kids are definitely concerned about getting the season started.”
For now, the Trojans will try to get as much accomplished virtually as they can.
Around Berkeley County …
Dennie McDaniel had June mapped out for the Stratford High School football team but now the Knights, like everybody else, are playing the waiting game.
“It’s definitely kind of shocking not going back to school but it is the safest for everybody,” the Stratford football coach said. “I hate it for the seniors that they didn’t get to finish the right way but this is just one of those things that come up in life and you’ve just got to deal with it.”
May’s spring football practices were wiped out and June’s 7 on 7’s, lifting weights and conditioning might eventually be erased, too. After July 4th seems to be the earliest football teams and coaches could get together in preparation for the 2020 season.
“There really are a lot of question marks about when we might start back,” McDaniel said. “We’re keeping up with our kids as much as we can and communicating with them daily online. Some of the kids send us videos of them working out.”
Spring practice typically is a time coaches use to tinker with position changes, try new schemes and get eyes on younger players to see who might be able to able to help them on Friday nights in the fall.
The Knights were 3-6 last season.
Goose Creek coach Jason Winstead remains hopeful football preparation opens back up in June. Gators coaches have also posted workouts to Twitter.
“Hopefully restrictions get lifted and we can get back to normal,” he said. “We’ve been keeping up with our guys. We’ve been getting in some meetings on Zoom and checking grades. We’ve done a good job as a staff getting ahold of most of our kids.”
Winstead said he was looking forward to seeing some position battles unfold in spring practice. He believes the Gators have a good team coming back but also that they have some holes to fill. The Gators advanced to the third round of the playoffs last fall.
“I like our group,” Winstead said. “We’ve got some players who I think are going to be good players for us but we also have some competition at a good many spots. Unfortunately we’re not going to get that work out there in the spring.”
Veteran coach Art Craig, who left Timberland High School for a new challenge at Hanahan High School, was hoping to get his first good look at his new team during spring practice.
“Thank goodness I got hired at the end of January,” Craig said. “I have not seen the team as a whole group move around but I did get to spend time with them in the weight room. I did get to see how they moved a little bit. It’s not ideal for any coach but we’re all in the same boat. Really the most important thing right now is the kids’ safety. We’ll just have to do things virtually for a while until we can get back.”
The Hawks are looking to bounce back from a 1-8 season.