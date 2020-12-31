Legnard inks deal with Upstate school

Josh Legnard was in line for a stellar campaign for the St. John’s Christian baseball team last spring, maybe even an all-state level of productivity.
However, he broke an arm diving back into first base in the second game and missed the rest of what became an abbreviated season because of COVID-19.
Legnard (6-3, 165) posted one pitching victory in relief, fanning 10 batters in four innings, and collected two hits in four at-bats before the injury. In addition to seeing time on the mound, Legnard plays first base and outfield for the Cavaliers and bats in the second spot of the order.
He throws and bats left-handed.
“He’s an outstanding ball player and a great leader,” St. John’s Christian baseball coach Stewart Pierce said. “His work ethic is through the roof. He’s always working to get better on his own. I've known him since rec ball and he's always been that way.”
For Legnard, a starting forward for the St. John’s Christian basketball team this winter, it meant fighting to get back from the broken arm. He might have been able to rejoin the team in the playoffs if the season would have continued.
“He was determined to get back,” Pierce said.
While Legnard lost most of one high school season, he appears to have some more springs on the diamond in his future at the next level. In December, he signed a deal with Bob Jones University.
Bob Jones is located in Greenville and seeking membership in NCAA Div. III. The Bruins are currently affiliated with the National Christian College Athletic Association as a Div. II institution.
This upcoming spring, Pierce is leaning on Legnard to provide senior leadership and serve as one of the cornerstones in the dugout.
In between the lines, Legnard will be looking to pick up where he left off.
“On the mound, he’s got great ball placement,” Pierce said. “He pitches around the corners and reads the batters well. He remembers what batters can and can’t do. As a first baseman, he’s not going to let a ball by him. He’s a solid hitter and very good down the line. He can hit back side or lay down a bunt when you need.”
On the basketball court, Legnard averages 7.3 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds.