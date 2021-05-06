Legnard, Bradley power St. John's Christian into SCISA baseball championship series

The St. John’s Christian baseball team had to go on the road to win its bracket and punch a ticket to the state championship series.
That was perfectly fine for Cavaliers coach Stewart Pierce, who says his bunch seems to do better away from Moncks Corner anyway.
“I don’t know what it is but they seem to just love to go on the road and play well,” Pierce said after the Cavaliers’ 9-1 victory over Holly Hill Academy on May 6 clinched the SCISA Class A Upper Bracket.
Holly Hill blanked the Cavaliers, 2-0, on May 3 in Moncks Corner to force the extra game.
“The guys regrouped after Tuesday and came out with a positive attitude on Wednesday,” Pierce said. “They had a great game tonight.”
The Cavaliers (16-5) pounded out 15 hits, more than plenty of support for senior pitcher Josh Legnard, the region’s player of the year.
Legnard improved to 7-1 on the season, giving up three hits and an unearned run while striking out eight batters over six innings. He’ll enter the championship series with 110 strikeouts and a 0.53 earned-run average in 52.1 innings.
“When Josh is on, he’s on,” Pierce said. “He got the job done.”
St. John’s Christian was to begin the state championship series on May 10 at Dorchester Academy in St. George and then host Dorchester on May 11. A decisive third game would be played a neutral location on May 13.
St. John’s Christian, seeking its first baseball title since the school was Lord Berkeley in 1989, is 2-0 against the Raiders this spring.
The Cavaliers and Holly Hill traded goose eggs for three straight innings before St. John’s Christian’s bats got rolling. They had failed to execute early but broke it open with five runs in the top of the fourth inning.
“We had not gotten a bunt down and got a guy picked off,” Pierce said. “We had left some men on. I just told them to settle in and pick out the fastball.”
Cavaliers infielder Jaden Bradley, who finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs, capped the first uprising with a two-run single. Bradley’s two-run single in the top of the seventh highlighted a four-run frame as St. John’s Christian pulled away.
Legnard, also the team's top hitter by batting average, helped himself at the plate with three hits and knocked in a run. KC Kacarka and Nick Jimenez chipped in two hits apiece. Kacarka knocked in two runs while Jimenez scored twice.
Ryan Pierce pitched the final frame for St. John's Christian.