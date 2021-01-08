Lady Wolves aim to finish strong

By the time Timberland High School’s girls basketball team tips off against Lake Marion on Jan. 19, it will have been over a month since they last took the floor against somebody else wearing a different uniform.
COVID-19 concerns forced teams to readjust their schedules. Lady Wolves coach Allen Gethers is still grateful for the opportunity to finish out the season even though the slate was chopped down greatly.
“I’m not really irritated,” he said. “This is not in our control. We just have to let it run its course. I’m just thankful that we’re able to play. It’s not easy and it’s been rough but as long as I keep a positive attitude the girls will be positive. I know it stinks for our seniors but at least these girls will get to finish their season.”
After the road clash at Lake Marion, Timberland hosts Philip Simmons and Woodland on Jan. 22 and 26 The Wolves cap the region slate on Feb. 2 at Burke before competing in the region tournament Feb. 5 and 8.
The state playoffs crank up on Feb. 15.
Timberland’s girls are 1-2, with all three games decided by four points each. The win was 50-46 at Hanahan on Dec. 8 while Hanahan returned the favor on Dec. 15, 34-30. The other Timberland loss was Dec. 1 at James Island, 35-31.
“We just have to keep battling and keep playing through adversity,” Gethers said. “… Basketball is a funny game. On any given night anybody can be beaten.”
The home stretch will be the final moments in a Timberland uniform for three seniors: Camryn Salters, Aniyah Williams and Jennifer Rentzel.
Salters, a forward, leads the team in scoring, rebounding, steals and blocks (13.3, 8.7, 3.0 and 1.3).
“She’s a big part of what we do,” Gethers said.
Williams, a forward, kicks in five rebounds a game.
With no juniors on the squad, the Lady Wolves go to battle with a lot of young players, including eighth grader Zion Prioleau (10.7 ppg, 5 rpg, 2.7 spg). Seventh grader China Greene (3.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.3 apg) is another contributing middle schooler.
Sophomore Makayla Watkins, coming back from a knee injury, is second leading scorer and rebounder (6.3 ppg and 7 rpg). Gethers figures Watkins will continue making strides forward as she gets more time on the mended knee.
“She’s getting back to where she was,” Gethers said. “There’s nothing wrong with the knee now from what I can see. She just has to get her confidence back.”
Freshman guard Dasani Kinlaw dishes out a team-high 3.7 assists and chips in three boards and a bucket a game.
Eighth grader Jakera White, freshman Kennedy Ravenell, sophomore Latia Williams and freshman Kaliyah Edwards also contribute for the Lady Wolves and provide depth.