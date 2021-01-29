Lady Cavs surge into home stretch

The St. John’s Christian girls basketball team is halfway through its region slate and playing well as the 2020-21 campaign makes the turn into the home stretch.
The Lady Cavaliers improved to 10-6 overall and 6-1 in the region with a 55-35 victory at Clarendon Hall on Jan. 26. Tenacity on the defensive end of the floor has created scoring opportunities on the other end and Coach Aaron Johnson’s team has won six of its last seven as it takes dead aim at one of the top spots in the SCISA Class A playoff bracket.
Senior forward Logan Clark has emerged as a leading scorer and rebounder for the Lady Cavaliers, consistently averaging double-doubles with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Freshman Ashton Wyndham averages 15.2 points - up from 10 points last season - and five steals a contest. Both are team highs for St. John’s Christian, which has enjoyed quite the turnaround from the 2019-20 season.
Junior guard Mary Davis has made similar improvements, bumping up from a 10-point average to 13.8 points per game while also leading in assists with an average of 2.8 per game.
Junior forward Laurel Poston is coming off her best game of the season at Clarendon Hall. She used her athleticism to create several momentum-building plays in the 20-point win. She scored 10 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked five shots.
"She has great length and uses that length to block shots,” Johnson said. “She's a talented volleyball player, and you're starting to see that skill set translate to the game of basketball.”
Senior forward McKenzie Ellis, who came back after taking last season off, has brought a fresh defensive intensity to the squad this year.
"She does all of the dirty work,” Johnson said. “She hustles after loose balls, rebounds and defends the full length of the court.”
Another key difference from a year ago is the team’s ability to depend on its underclassmen. Sophomore guard Haley Caison has knocked down some timely shots at big moments in close games and classmate Bella Pinckney plays with great effort.