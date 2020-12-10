Lady Cavs pick up where they left off

St. John’s Christian girls basketball coach Aaron Johnson believes the Lady Cavaliers will continue trending upward as the season goes along. Last winter, Johnson’s team played some of its best basketball at the end of the season and had some momentum built up.
“I feel like we’re picking up where we left off,” Johnson said. “I definitely think we’re a better team now than we were at the end of last year. Our girls stayed engaged over the summer and got in as much work as they could.”
The Lady Cavaliers improved to 2-1 on the young season with a 60-18 victory over Charleston Collegiate. Their three returning starters powered the way in the rout.
Junior guard Mary Davis poured in 18 points and made four steals while freshman guard Ashton Wyndham filled up the stat sheet with 18 points, 10 steals and six assists. Senior forward Logan Clark also reached a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Davis and Wyndham are “pretty good shooters and ball handlers,” Johnson said. Their experience level on the perimeter figures to pay dividends on the scoreboard.
And Wyndham is the point person on defense.
“She’ll lead the charge on defense,” Johnson said. “We’re a defensive-minded team. We try to create energy on the defensive end first and let that lead to points.”
Also in the victory over Charleston Collegiate on Dec. 8, sophomore guard Haley Caison chipped in eight points and senior forward McKenzie Ellis four points.
St. John’s Christian’s other win was 54-22 at Faith Christian on Dec. 4. Wyndham poured in a game-high 22 points while Davis contributed 17 points. Clark tacked on eight points.
Already a solid defender and rebounder, Clark made significant gains in the scoring department before the season. In the post is where St. John's Christian is most improved.
“She just understands the game more,” Johnson said. “Footwork is part of it and she knows how to position herself in the post to score. Last year, she was hesitant but she’s growing some confidence. She’s making some shots that were there for her to make last year.”
The Lady Cavs have nine varsity players on the roster and another one or two from the junior varsity squad who could come up as stopgaps. Six members of the varsity team have already lettered at least once on the hardwood.
As a result, Johnson believes the Lady Cavs are better equipped to successfully execute winning game plans this season. So far they've proven to be strong on both ends of the floor.
“What we did last year in our wins was pressure the ball up front,” Johnson said. “When we play well it’s when we create our energy by pressuring the ball in the backcourt. On the offensive end, this team is really learning how to move the ball. When we play at our best, it’s when we’re reversing the ball, passing it well and getting open shots. We settled for shots last year.”
Additional team members are junior guard Hope Dennis, freshman guard Taylor Douette, sophomore guard Bella Pinckney and junior center Laurel Poston.