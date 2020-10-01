Lady Cavs eyeing playoff spot

The St. John’s Christian volleyball team has set its sights on the postseason.
The Lady Cavaliers have a record of 8-4 and are in the playoff hunt as the regular season winds down this month.
“In the losses, the team has battled, taking most teams to five games just to lose by a little,” SJCA coach Harley Dennis said. “I hope to continue on the right path. If our team finds the flow of working together and using their energy, we could successfully make it to the playoffs.”
St. John’s Christian runs a 6-2, with junior Laurel Poston and freshman Ashton Wyndham serving as the setters. Poston, who is out front with 75 assists, is also a key player at the net and leads the squad in kills (77) and blocks (23). She’s also recorded 79 digs.
Wyndham has been in on 60 assists to go along with 35 kills, 52 digs and 17 aces.
“Ashton is our little stick of dynamite and will hit anything in her path,” Dennis said.
The team leader, middle hitter McKenzie Ellis paces the Lady Cavaliers with 109 digs, while also recording 53 kills, 18 blocks and 30 aces.
Senior Logan Clark is the most versatile player, according to Dennis, who is big all the way around. She has 39 kills, 78 digs and 49 aces.
Defensive players Hope Dennis and Peightyn Mills do a nice job keeping the ball off the floor in the back.
“Hope is small with a very large voice on the court,” Dennis said.
More players are Bella Pinckney, Csenge Gyomber, Destiny Little, Lydia Murchison, Mary Davis, Mika Carey and Seoyun Kwon.