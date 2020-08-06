Knights begin new era

New Stratford High School boys cross country coach Connor Roudabush knows more than just a thing or two about the Knights’ successful running program. As the saying goes, “once a Knight always a Knight.”
The 2013 Stratford graduate takes over for his former coach, Shane Sutherland, who stepped down after last season. Roudabush inherits a squad capable of competing for a spot inside the Class 5A top 10 in November, the primary team goal for the Knights under Sutherland. They never failed to qualify for the state meet in his 16 seasons.
“It’s exciting,” Roudabush said. “I’m glad to be back home. I’m going to see if I can fill Coach Sutherland’s shoes and see if I can leave the program better than I got it.”
Roudabush was on the last group to accomplish the top-10 goal in 2012 when Stratford finished eighth. He was also on the 2011 squad that placed state runner-up. Roudabush went on to have a college career in cross country and track and field at Newberry College (2013-17) before getting into the coaching profession.
“I told the group this when Coach Sutherland said he was stepping down, the philosophy at Stratford has always been team first and individual second,” said Roudabush, who assisted Sutherland last season after two years as an assistant coach at Emerald High School in Greenwood. “Nothing really changes. I grew up under Coach Sutherland and Coach Dave (Renneisen) and it’s been a very successful program. We’ve done the same kind of stuff this summer as we’ve done in previous summers. We’re going into the fall the same way. There’s not a lot to change in the program. It just keeps going.”
The latest edition of Stratford’s cross country team returns four runners who have earned all-region honors in the last two seasons. Coming off two all-region campaigns, senior Owen Smith is the point man this fall. Classmate Ryland Kowalski is the 2020 team captain and was all-region in 2019. Junior Kyle Strickland is also in the fastest group after making all-region last season.
Senior Hunter Calvert finished all-region in 2018 and is part of a contingent pushing the top group. Additional runners in the mix are senior George Mayer, sophomore Hunter Heron, freshman Ben Taylor, sophomore David Thompson, freshman Jason Heusinger and senior Sam Wittman.
“Four through seven is a tossup,” Roudabush said. “We’ve got a great group fighting for those spots.”
The Knights can officially begin practice on Aug. 24 and compete in their first meet on Sept. 7.
“We’re just going to continue on with the Stratford way, caring about the kids and coaching every single kid we have no matter what talent level comes in,” Roudabush said. “We’ll take any kid who has the passion to run. We don’t care what time they run, we’ll coach them. It doesn’t matter if it’s varsity or JV or a kid out there for their first day.”