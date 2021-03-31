HOF tourney set, 2021 class announced

The countdown is underway for the 10th annual Berkeley High School Hall of Fame golf tournament, set for April 22 at Berkeley Country Club. It also means another HOF class has been slated for recognition during a football game this fall.
The school’s HOF committee uses the golf tournament as its primary fundraiser and will award a senior male and female BHS athlete $2,500 scholarships. Despite COVID-19 making things difficult for the HOF committee last spring – it had to delay the tournament over a month to late May and lost some hole sponsors and four-man teams – HOF Chairman Craig Mims was proud the committee was still able to award scholarships for the seventh year to Kennedy Yonce and Stephen Jones.
The captain’s choice tournament is a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Cost is $65 and dinner is included.
Hole sponsorships are $100.
For more information, please contact Mims at berkeleyhof@yahoo.com.
Uncertainty surrounding the pandemic also disrupted the Stags’ hall of fame banquet and game last fall and prevented the 2020 class from being inducted. The potential for game postponements, cancellations and attendance limitations made nailing down a time and suitable opponent for the HOF game a bit of a dart throw.
“Our plan is to induct both the 2020 and 2021 classes together,” Mims said. “We feel confident we will be able to have the Hall of Fame banquet and game this fall since the COVID vaccine will be widely available.”
Plans for the 2021 HOF game have come together recently and it is set for Sept. 17 when the Stags host longtime rival Summerville High School. The inductees from 2020 and 2021 will be recognized at a ceremony on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria.
The 2021 group will be the 10th HOF class. There are currently 64 Hall of Fame members, two of which are state championship football teams (1960 and 1981).
The HOF committee consists of Amy Jones, Kathy Jones, Bill McCall, Robert Thornal, Coach John Gooden, Coach George Brittle and Bob Mitchell.
“We worked hard and believe we have another accomplished group of Stags athletes to be inducted again this year,” Mims said.
The 2021 class is listed below:
Andre Ellington (Class of 2008) - Multiple letterwinner in football, basketball, and track. A member of Berkeley's 2007 Region 7-AAAA champion football team. Reached the Class AAAA Div. II Lower State Championship football game in 2006 and 2007. Shrine Bowl selection and ESPN/Under /Armour All-American game participant in 2007. Played football at Clemson, and left his name among the leaders in the program’s history in several statistical categories. Played in the National Football League from 2013-17. A co-founder of the Ellington Elite football camp, a free skills camp for youth each summer at BHS.
Dana Copeland (Class of 1997) - Lettered in basketball, cross country and track. Named top defensive player on Berkeley's 1996 Region 6-AAAA champion basketball team. In a track career spanning from 1993-97, won multiple region championships in various events, was a region MVP and was all-state in 1995, 1996 and 1997. Competed at Clemson where she was a member of the 1999 ACC outdoor championship team. Co-founder and events coordinator of the Dave Copeland Foundation and currently teaches at Berkeley Middle School.
Spencer Scott (Class of 1987) - Two-sport letterwinner in football and basketball. A member of Berkeley's 1986 Region 6-AAAA champion and Class AAAA Div. II Lower State championship football team. Named to the all-county team in 1986. Played football at The Citadel. Lettered three years for the Bulldogs and was Southern Conference second-team all-conference in 1989 and 1990. Has served as a youth football coach with the Moncks Corner recreation department, winning two championships as head coach of the Moncks Corner bantams.
Vinson (Vincent) Alfaro (Class of 1967) – Four-year letterwinner in football and track. Two-way player at fullback and defensive line and team co-captain of the 1965 and 1966 lower atlantic Class AA conference champion and Lower State championship football teams. Scored 75 points during the 1966 football season. Second-team all-state selection in 1966. Served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was recipient of a Bronze Star Medal.
Tim Watson (Class of 1955) – Three-year letterwinner in football, baseball and basketball. A member of five District 7 Class B championship teams in football, basketball and baseball. Co-captain of the 1955 District 7 Class B championship basketball team. Coached for 34 years at the high school and college levels, including a stint at Berkeley from 1965-68 where he served as the head basketball coach and assistant football coach for the Stags' 1965 and 1966 Lower Atlantic Class AA conference champion and Lower State championship football teams.