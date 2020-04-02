High School League not ready to cancel seasons just yet

South Carolina High School League officials haven’t given up hope that high school athletes who participate in spring sports will be allowed to resume competition this year.
Members of the league’s executive committee discussed spring sports during a teleconference April 2 and decided to continue to weigh all options regarding how to move forward. However, all league athletic contests, practices workouts (conditioning and strength training), and/or open season skill development remain suspended through the end of April.
"We are still following the guidelines and parameters set by state and national governing bodies,” League Commissioner Jerome Singleton said. “It is our hope to not have to cancel the season and be able to take advantage of all dates at our disposal once schools reopen. We are excited at the idea of providing another form of interaction between our coaches and student-athletes that will keep them safe but also allow fellowship and conditioning. We must seek avenues digitally and virtually that can improve the separation anxiety some may be experiencing. These are trying times that require some innovative methods to conquer."
League staff is working to create options for the possibility of virtual conditioning for teams so students and coaches can remain active while schools remain closed due to an order from Governor Henry McMaster. League officials, through a press release, announced once they develop an acceptable plan for virtual conditioning that follows health and safety guidelines they will distribute complete details to member schools.
“The interruption of spring sports is an unwelcomed and ongoing challenge of the COVID-19/ Coronavirus crisis,” the release states. “Our partnership with the academic community will determine what the future holds for our member schools and spring sports seasons. We are remaining idle for a statewide update on school closures by the Governor’s Office as well as the State Department of Education.”
The release also stresses it is important for coaches and athletes to continue to follow the advice of medical professionals and to maintain communication with their local education leaders.”
The Executive Committee’s next meeting is scheduled for April 22.