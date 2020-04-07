Hawks release 2020 football slate

The Hanahan Hawks have released their 2020 football schedule.
The Hawks moved from Region 7-AAA to Region 8-AAA for the 2020-22 realignment and also begin a new era under Coach Art Craig, formerly the longtime coach at Berkeley County rival Timberland.
Craig replaces David Morbitzer, who guided the Hawks for two seasons.
The Hawks, who finished 1-8 last season, open the slate at home against Military Magnet (Military Appreciation Night) on Aug. 21 and host Pelion on Aug. 28 (Teacher Appreciation Night).
Their first road trip is to Woodland on Sept. 4, followed by a bye on Sept. 11.
Hanahan travels to Philip Simmons on Sept. 18 for the next-to-last game of the non-region slate before hosting Porter Gaud on Sept. 25 (Recreation Night) to conclude non-region play.
Region play begins at North Charleston on Oct. 2 and returns home on Oct. 9 against Battery Creek for homecoming. Both North Charleston and Battery Creek are new region foes along with the next opponent.
The Hawks travel to Oceanside Collegiate Oct. 16 and host Academic Magnet on Senior Night on Oct. 23.
They finish the regular season at rival Bishop England on Oct. 30.