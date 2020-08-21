Hanahan's Owens now a Cobras setter

From Hanahan to Hartsville, the volleyball journey continues for Marley Owens.
Owens, one of the premier players from HHS, signed with Coker University this summer and is already on campus at the NCAA Div. II school that competes in the South Atlantic Conference.
She was both a setter and outside hitter for Hanahan and figures to play setter at the college level. For her efforts on the court, Owens earned all-state nods by the South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports and the High School Sports Report.
Owens, the 2019 team MVP and captain, made 98 kills for Hanahan and powered the team from the service line with 34 aces. She was second on the squad in assists as the Hawks made the playoffs.
Owens is the daughter of Dan and Kelly Owens of Hanahan and also played basketball at HHS. In club volleyball, Owens suited up for the Palmetto Strikers. She is a music major at Coker.
Younger brother Parker Owens, 13, also plays volleyball and has been invited to the USA Volleyball Future High Performance Training Camp.
Another Lowcountry volleyball product suiting up for the Cobras is sophomore middle blocker Chelsey Blume, who played at Summerville High School.
The Coker volleyball season was moved from the fall of 2020 to the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19.