Gridiron Stags set for college opportunity

A half dozen senior football players from Berkeley High School will get the opportunity to make their mark at the college level.
The group helped power the Stags to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs last fall. Five of the six were all-region sections and two made postseason all-star games as the Stags finished 8-3 in another strong showing on the gridiron.
Wide receiver Hakeem Meggett (Lenoir-Rhyne) was a Shrine Bowl selection. He hauled in 60-plus grabs for 1,077 yards and 16 touchdowns.
“He was behind some really talented players until his senior year,” Robinson said. “He would have had more offers but he was playing behind DJ Chisolm (Middle Tennessee), who had a lot of attention on him. He would have caught a lot more passes as a junior but there is only one football to go around. He ended up getting a lot of offers. When he got his chance to play in the Shrine Bowl, he played well up there.”
Hunter Powers (Newberry) was a three-year starter on the offensive line for the Stags and concluded his prep career as a North-South all-star. Powers consistently graded out the highest each week for the Stags and played all three positions on the offensive front in his time at Berkeley.
“He maybe everybody around him better,” Robinson said.
Offensive lineman DeAndre Ferguson (Erskine) has the potential to wreak havoc on both sides of the line at the Due West school. Ferguson moves well for a big guy.
“I told Erskine he could play defensive line, too,” Robinson said. “He jumped in there on the offensive line for us and played guard. He’s a 300-pounder with great feet. He’s got the tools to play up there real quick.”
Inside linebacker Jake Dunn (Charleston Southern) led the Stags in tackles each of the last two seasons. Being in the right spot was a trademark for Dunn.
“He was a three-year starter for us,” Robinson said. “He’s one of the smartest kids I’ve ever coached. He did things the right way. He was like a coach on the field.”
Defensive tackle Jaleen Thompson (Albany State) was strong in the middle of the line for the Stags. Robinson said Albany State knew they were going to get a hard-working player. Thompson dealt with injuries to make an impact.
“We rotate those defensive tackles pretty regularly,” Robinson said. “He would have had more tackles if he had not gotten injured as a junior. He’s ended up turning it on at the end of his senior year. He worked hard to get back but played with a bulky brace.”
Quarterback Willie Chisolm (Limestone) combined for well over 2,000 yards passing and rushing combined. He’s in line for a position change in college.
“He’s the most unselfish kid I’ve ever coached,” Robinson said. “He’s going to play defensive back in college but he won us a lot of games at quarterback. I think when he gets settled in at defensive back, he’s going to be fine. He’s got a lot of knowledge. He started for us at safety as a junior and that helped make him a better quarterback. He wanted to be the leader of his team.”