Grapplers strike gold

Once more, wrestlers from the Berkeley County School District proved to be among the best in the Palmetto State when it came time to decide who would be a state champion and who would be left with thoughts of what could have been.
The district produced three state champions on Saturday at Dreher High School, one each in Class 5A, Class 3A and Class 2A-A. It marked the fourth year in a row, and 10th time since 2011, the BCSD had at least one grappler rise to the top of the podium.
Cane Bay’s JJ Peace won the 106-pound weight class, becoming the lone freshman in 5A to win a state title. Peace finished the season unbeaten and became the first Cobra to strike gold since 2018.
Hanahan junior Josh Shaw captured a crown at 182 pounds in Class 3A, becoming the first Hawks grappler to soar to first place in seven years. Shaw was a state qualifier at 170 pounds last winter but finished outside the top four.
Timberland sophomore Ethan Dawson was the top wrestler in the 138-pound class in Class 2A-A, becoming the third Wolves grappler to strike gold in the last four years. Dawson was the runner-up at 132 pounds as a freshman.
All three grapplers earned first-round byes by virtue of winning Lower State a week earlier so they only had to win twice in the six-man bracket to fulfill their dreams.
Dawson doubled up his first opponent, 12-6, then won via fall in the third period against Chesnee’s Nu Nu Brown to win state. Shaw advanced to the final when his first opponent retired due to injury then won via fall in less than a minute against Union’s Peyton Gregory in the championship match. Peace pulled out a 6-4 decision in his first match before coasting past Lexington’s Teague Strobel, 17-6, in the final.
In all, eight wrestlers out of 22 from the district finished third or better at state. Timberland freshman Alex Rush was a runner-up at 120 pounds in Class 2A-A while Cane Bay senior Brandon Flory placed second at 126 pounds in Class 5A.
Entering the final weekend of the season, history suggested at least one or two wrestlers from the school district would return to the Lowcountry with a championship in tow.
In 2020, Timberland sophomore Roman Wadford captured the state crown at 145 pounds in Class AA-A.
In 2019, the district produced a pair of state champions. Stratford’s Preston Soriano was the 5A champion at 126 pounds while Goose Creek’s Israel Schultz won the Class 5A title at 120 pounds.
In 2018, a couple district wrestlers reached the top of the podium. Cane Bay senior Jacob D’Ambrosio (Class 5A, 132) and Timberland senior Cooper Youngblood (Class 3A, 182) won state championships.
In 2017, the district was shut out at state, failing to produce a state champion for the first time since 2010. Five grapplers advanced to finals that year but three of those championship matches were decided by one point and another was by three points.
In 2016, Goose Creek High School twins Christian Rubin and Caleb Rubin won the 182- and 220-pound weight classes in Class 4A.
In 2015, Cane Bay’s Matt Rudy (195) and Stratford’s TJ Deveaux (182) won 4A crowns, repeating as champions from 2014. Berkeley’s Bryan Jackson (120) and Dominick Gadsden (138) were 3A champions.
Another state champion in 2014 was Hanahan’s Haven Horlback (138) in Class 3A.