Gethers: Lady Wolves not afraid to battle

Down 12 points in the second half of a recent road clash at Hanahan High School on Dec. 8, the Timberland High School girls basketball refused to wave the white flag of surrender.
Instead, the Lady Wolves fought all the way back to win 51-46, earning their first victory celebration of the season in thrilling fashion. Timberland outscored Hanahan 21-8 in the final quarter to pass the Lady Hawks at the finish line.
“A lot of things weren’t going the way we wanted them to but I just told them to keep fighting and keep battling,” Timberland coach Allen Gethers said. “It’s like I told them after the first game (loss to James Island). We’ve got to learn to conquer adversity. We just never gave up. They needed this tonight. It wasn’t pretty but a win is a win.”
Gethers returns only one starter from the 2019-20 season, senior forward Camryn Salters. The two backcourt spots are held down by a freshman and eighth grader while the post positions can go freshman-senior-sophomore. And a seventh- and eighth-grader come off the bench.
The young squad was coming off a 35-31 loss to James Island. The Lady Wolves led at the half, 18-16, before James Island rallied. Salters led the way with 19 points but it wasn't enough as Timberland faltered.
“We’re capable of doing some good things,” Gethers said. “I asked them the other day what they’re working on. I’m still waiting to get that answer. My thing for this team is I want to just see them compete every night. I want to see us be competitive. I want to see us leave everything out there on the floor.”
Through two games, the Lady Wolves (1-1) have done that.
Against Hanahan, it was a middle schooler who had the hot hand. Eighth-grade shooting guard Zion Prioleau knocked down five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 26 points.
Salters and sophomore forward Makayla Watkins chipped in eight points apiece. Seventh-grade forward China Greene contributed seven points.
Hanahan led 24-18 at the half and built its advantage to a dozen points in the third quarter. Timberland didn’t shy away, though, and finished strong to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
Gethers hopes there are more of these types of nights to come as his team grows up. Additional members of the team are freshman guard Dasani Kinlaw, senior center Aniyah Williams, freshman forward Kaliyah Edwards, eighth-grade point guard Jakera White, sophomore center Latia Williams, senior Jennifer Rentzel and freshman Kennedi Ravenell.
“It’s big moment for them to build off of,” Gethers said. “Maybe this is the one that helps them turn it on. Maybe this is the one that helps them see there is something at the end of it if you keep playing all four quarters and don’t give up.”
Timberland hosts Hanahan on Dec. 15 and Military Magnet on Dec. 19.