Gators picked to repeat in region

Goose Creek High School’s boys basketball team was projected to successfully defend the Region 7-AAAAA crown it won last winter.
The Gators have been picked by the region's coaches to finish ahead of Stratford, Wando, Berkeley and Cane Bay in the preseason region poll. The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has Coach Blake Hall’s team ranked No. 7 in Class 5A as the season dawns early next month.
Last year, the Gators finished 15-13 overall and tied for first in the region with Wando but received the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. Hall's bunch advanced to the third round for the first time since 2017, falling to Conway by a single point on the road.
The Gators started out 3-9 but got hot and won 12 of their last 16 games. They lost five seniors but return a strong core for 2020-21, including junior guard Demetri Simmons and senior forward Xavion Bennett.
Simmons and Bennett have been chosen as two of the top five players in the region. Simmons was an all-region selection last season after averaging 11.8 points per game against region foes and 12 points in three playoff contests.
For Stratford, senior guards Jontae Adams and Jar’Rel Cheeseborough are preseason all-region picks. Adams was on the all-region team last season, averaging 9.9 points in league games.
The other preseason nod went to Wando senior Jackson Lewandowski, a center for the Warriors.