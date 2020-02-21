Future bright for Lady Trojans

Down its floor general on the road in the second round of the Class A playoffs, the Cross High School girls basketball team watched the curtains come down on its season on Feb. 20.
While the future is bright – eight of nine players return - the minutes following a 54-33 loss at Military Magnet were emotional. The Lady Trojans haven't had to deal with many setbacks this winter.
“It still stings,” Cross coach Reese Felder said. “There are a lot of tears in that locker room. We still believe we had enough to get the job done. It was a one-point game at halftime so we were in position to win the game.”
But MMA outscored the Lady Trojans 34-14 in the second half to break open an encounter that was back and forth in the first half. Felder’s team finished up 16-7 overall and placed second in the region with a 6-2 mark.
“I believe in this team and this community,” Felder said. “I believe we have the right coaching staff in place. We’ll put in the work to be right where we need to be next season.”
The Lady Trojans took a major hit when starting point guard Nadia President left with an injury less than four minutes in and never returned. Cross’s best creator, an all-state player despite being just a seventh-grader, was hurt diving for a loose ball into the Lady Trojans’ bench with MMA ahead 6-2.
Cross dug down deep, though, and held a 17-13 advantage late in the first half. The Lady Eagles finished the half with a flurry and led 20-19 at the break.
MMA outscored Cross 10-4 in the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth.
Felder’s team had won its playoff opener, 72-21, against St. John’s on Feb. 17.
“We had a very successful season,” Felder said. “We know we left a lot of things on the table. I think the biggest message I left them in the locker room was for everybody to be ready for your moment. We’ve been preaching a whole lot about preparation. You never know when somebody is going to do down due to injury or foul trouble. It may be you who has to step up and be that leader.”
Junior forward Taia Gattis, another all-state selection, led the Lady Trojans with 16 points against MMA. In addition to President, seventh-grader Lauren Middleton and eighth-grader Diamoniqe Nelson are cornerstones that will be around a while in the starting lineup.
Freshman Tranice Smalls, junior Dynashia Gilliard, freshman Melanay Taylor, sophomore Amaarii Nelson can also return. Also, junior guard Jah’laya Vega-Velez, a key contributor as a sophomore, will be back next season after missing 2019-20 with an injury.
The lone senior was Lauryn Wilson.
Offseason work, along with some natural physical maturity, should keep the Lady Trojans in the conversation for trophies next season and beyond.
“That will improve us a lot,” Felder said. “We’ll be able to handle a few more bumps and bruises. You won’t be knocked off your rocker so much. On tough layups, instead of having to go to the line and make two you can get and-one situations.”
They’ll take a short break but get right back to work.
“There’s nothing they won’t be able to do if they stick together and commit to the work in the offseason,” Felder said.