Future bright for Lady Stags

Powered by a couple freshmen, the Berkeley High School girls basketball team advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001.
The season ended there on Feb. 24 when the Lady Stags came up just short in a 31-27 loss in Mt. Pleasant against Wando High School.
“I’m extremely proud of this team,” BHS coach Crystal Peace said. “We overcame a lot of adversity. This group bought in and, in turn, we were able to compete in the third round of the playoffs. That was definitely one of our goals this year. We didn’t want to just get to the playoffs. We wanted to win when we got there.”
The Lady Stags edged West Florence and James Island in the opening two rounds and ended up 15-10 on the season. Good news is they return all but two seniors, forward Realyte Douglas and forward Jordan Faison.
Douglas averaged 5.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while Faison contributed 5.6 points and 4.2 rebounds a contest.
“This group believed in each other, even when others didn’t,” Peace said. “We’re going to miss Realyte and Jordan a lot.”
Eight lettermen will return, though, led by freshmen Jyahni Smith and Peighton Jambor.
Smith, a guard, scored 10.1 points per game while leading the team with 2.4 assists and 4.1 steals a contest. Jambor was the top scorer at 10.4 ppg and rebounder at 8.8 boards while blocking a team-high 2.3 shots per game.
Junior guard Skylar Scott is another returning starter. Scott, who brings back tons of leadership, averaged 5.1 points and 3.2 rebounds.
Jordan Rivers, another freshman forward, chipped in 2.2 points and 4.2 boards a game.
Peace's team could have something special brewing. The Lady Stags should be able to compete for the region championship next season.
“We will be depending on our three freshmen to take us to the next level,” Peace said. “Eventually, freshman mistakes are a thing of the past. The expectations for next year’s squad will be a lot higher. We’ll go to camps and work hard to prepare for next season. What the girls work on from this point forward will be the determining factor for next season’s success.”
Additional lettermen returning will be sophomore wing Zaina Reid, sophomore guard Na’kiesha Jerideau, junior guard Rosa Lee Faison and junior guard Desiree Butler.