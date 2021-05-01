FRIDAY FEATS: Berkeley breaks out brooms

Gracie DeCuir went 4 for 4 and knocked in four runs to power Berkeley High School’s softball team to a series sweep of Cane Bay High School on April 30.
The Stags improved to 22-2 on the season and capped Region 7-AAAAA play with a shiny 12-0 mark. Aside from a couple one-run games against Stratford, Berkeley wasn’t challenged much in region play.
Abby Prince collected three hits and drove in a pair of runs in the Stags’ 14-4 victory. Gracie Prince doubled twice and collected two RBIs and leadoff hitter Jersey Silver had two hits and scored three runs. Taylor Garvin and Hayden Richberg chipped in two hits apiece and combined for five runs while Hannah Haines knocked in a pair of runs.
Caroline Ballentine was the winning pitcher, scattering six hits while allowing one earned run. She struck out two batters.
The Stags host Region 6-AAAAA runner-up Socastee to open the Class 5A playoffs on May 15.
Berkeley Baseball 7,
Cane Bay 2
Hayden Newbold collected two hits and two RBIs to help lead the Berkeley baseball team past Cane Bay in a Region 7-AAAAA encounter.
JP Proctor and Jesse Free scored twice apiece for the Stags (22-3, 12-0 region).
Mack Ritter was the winning pitcher, going three innings in a predetermined split. He allowed five hits and no earned runs.
Ethan Dodson went 3 for 4 for Cane Bay.