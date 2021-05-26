Foxes force third game

Ashley Ridge forced a decisive third game for the Class 5A Lower State softball championship with a Game 2 victory, 5-2, on Wednesday in Summerville.
The Foxes plated four runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 5-2 lead and survived a late rally by the Stags.
Berkeley (28-4) loaded the bases with one out in the seventh but the game ended on a fly ball to the outfield that turned into a double play when Foxes outfielder Tamiyah Whitlock threw out a runner at the plate.
Ashley Ridge defeated the Stags for only the second time in six meetings this season.
Jersey Silver had two hits and scored twice for the Stags.
Whitlock was 2 for 4 for the Foxes.
Ashley Ridge pitcher Skylar Crabtree scattered six hits and struck out two batters. Both runs she allowed were earned.
The series concludes Friday at a neutral site.