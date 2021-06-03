You are the owner of this article.
Fourth Best of Prep Sports awards honors top athletes

The fourth annual Best of Prep Sports awards recognized some of the top performers in the Summerville Communications coverage area on May 27.

The company honored 28 high school student-athletes, two teams, one coach and one volunteer in Berkeley and Dorchester counties for their accomplishments in the competitive arena and classroom. Winners were selected by the sports staffs of the Summerville Journal Scene, The Gazette and The Berkeley Independent from those respective coverage areas.

Superlative award winners from The Berkeley Independent coverage area were Berkeley baseball coach Landy Cox (John McKissick Memorial Coach of the Year) and St. John's Christian's Nai'Ryan Bookert (male athlete of the year). Also, Berkeley's Gracie DeCuir and Josh Giannelli earned the softball player of the year and tennis player of the year awards.

Former South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Perry Orth recounted his days as a high school athlete and gave words of wisdom learned through his journey from being a walk-on to starter in the Southeastern Conference. In a nutshell, Orth encouraged Best of Prep Sports winners to aim for the sky but also be prepared to put in extra work at the college level.

Longtime Lowcountry television personality Dean Stephens of ABC News 4 served as master of ceremonies and entertained the gathering of nearly 200 people with well-timed witty remarks and stories from the past, representing a return to normalcy for the Best of Prep Sports awards.

In 2020, the company announced winners on the Summerville Communications YouTube Channel due to COVID-19 concerns.

Hundreds attended earlier Best of Prep Sports ceremonies at Charleston Southern in 2018 and Seacoast Church in Summerville in 2019, with former college football stars Ben Boulware of Clemson and George Rogers of South Carolina serving as keynote speakers.

Complete list of winners below:

SUPERLATIVES

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Vanessa Blake, Ashley Ridge

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Nai’Ryan Bookert, St. John’s Christian

INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR: Sharriah Green, Goose Creek girls basketball

COMEBACK OF THE YEAR: Stratford Football vs. rival Goose Creek

SERVICE AWARD: Cyril Samonte, Hanahan

COURAGE AWARD: Lavell Glenn, Summerville

FEMALE LEADERSHIP AWARD: Anna Brown, Cane Bay

MALE LEADERSHIP AWARD: Ben Brown, Pinewood Prep

FEMALE SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Whitney Clevenger, Fort Dorchester

MALE SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Nick Lott, Stratford

JOHN MCKISSICK MEMORIAL COACH OF THE YEAR: Landy Cox, Berkeley Baseball

TEAM OF THE YEAR: Summerville Wrestling

FALL SPORTS

VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rebecca Yohe, Summerville

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR – Tess Studley, Fort Dorchester

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR – Daren Hinds, Summerville

GIRLS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Jessica Osborne, Pinewood Prep

GIRLS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR – Cassidy Lima, Summerville

BOYS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Tobey Lima, Summerville

GIRLS GOLFER OF THE YEAR – Chayse Cool, Stratford

FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Jordan Richards, Fort Dorchester

COMPETITIVE CHEERLEADER OF THE YEAR: Kenishia Williams, Summerville

WINTER SPORTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Amiyah Ferguson, Northwood Academy

BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Yaturi Bolton, Goose Creek

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR – Chandler Amaker, Fort Dorchester

SPRING SPORTS

GIRLS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR- Riley Cox, Pinewood Prep

BOYS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Beckham Boomershine, Ashley Ridge

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR – Dannielle Brown, Stratford

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR – Jaylen Boudreaux, Cane Bay

BOYS GOLFER OF THE YEAR – Blake Lee, Stratford

BOYS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Josh Giannelli, Berkeley

SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Gracie DeCuir, Berkeley

BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cole Messina, Summerville