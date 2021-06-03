Fourth annual Best of Prep Sports awards honors top athletes

The fourth annual Best of Prep Sports awards recognized some of the top performers in the Summerville Communications coverage area on May 27.
The company honored 28 high school student-athletes, two teams, one coach and one volunteer in Berkeley and Dorchester counties for their accomplishments in the competitive arena and classroom. Winners were selected by the sports staffs of the Summerville Journal Scene, The Gazette and The Berkeley Independent from those respective coverage areas.
Superlative award winners from The Berkeley Independent coverage area were Berkeley baseball coach Landy Cox (John McKissick Memorial Coach of the Year) and St. John's Christian's Nai'Ryan Bookert (male athlete of the year). Also, Berkeley's Gracie DeCuir and Josh Giannelli earned the softball player of the year and tennis player of the year awards.
Former South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Perry Orth recounted his days as a high school athlete and gave words of wisdom learned through his journey from being a walk-on to starter in the Southeastern Conference. In a nutshell, Orth encouraged Best of Prep Sports winners to aim for the sky but also be prepared to put in extra work at the college level.
Longtime Lowcountry television personality Dean Stephens of ABC News 4 served as master of ceremonies and entertained the gathering of nearly 200 people, representing a return to normalcy for the Best of Prep Sports awards.
In 2020, the company announced winners on the Summerville Communications YouTube Channel instead of holding a banquet because of COVID-19 concerns.
Hundreds attended earlier Best of Prep Sports ceremonies at Charleston Southern in 2018 and Seacoast Church in Summerville in 2019, with former college football stars Ben Boulware of Clemson and George Rogers of South Carolina serving as keynote speakers.
Best of Prep Sports
Superlatives
FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Vanessa Blake, Ashley Ridge
MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Nai’Ryan Bookert, St. John’s Christian
INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR: Sharriah Green, Goose Creek girls basketball
COMEBACK OF THE YEAR: Stratford Football vs. rival Goose Creek
SERVICE AWARD: Cyril Samonte, Hanahan
COURAGE AWARD: Lavell Glenn, Summerville
FEMALE LEADERSHIP AWARD: Anna Brown, Cane Bay
MALE LEADERSHIP AWARD: Ben Brown, Pinewood Prep
FEMALE SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Whitney Clevenger, Fort Dorchester
MALE SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Nick Lott, Stratford
JOHN MCKISSICK MEMORIAL COACH OF THE YEAR: Landy Cox, Berkeley Baseball
TEAM OF THE YEAR: Summerville Wrestling
Fall Sports
VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rebecca Yohe, Summerville
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR – Tess Studley, Fort Dorchester
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR – Daren Hinds, Summerville
GIRLS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Jessica Osborne, Pinewood Prep
GIRLS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR – Cassidy Lima, Summerville
BOYS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Tobey Lima, Summerville
GIRLS GOLFER OF THE YEAR – Chayse Cool, Stratford
FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Jordan Richards, Fort Dorchester
COMPETITIVE CHEERLEADER OF THE YEAR: Kenishia Williams, Summerville
Winter Sports
GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Amiyah Ferguson, Northwood Academy
BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Yaturi Bolton, Goose Creek
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR – Chandler Amaker, Fort Dorchester
Spring Sports
GIRLS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR- Riley Cox, Pinewood Prep
BOYS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Beckham Boomershine, Ashley Ridge
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR – Dannielle Brown, Stratford
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR – Jaylen Boudreaux, Cane Bay
BOYS GOLFER OF THE YEAR – Blake Lee, Stratford
BOYS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Josh Giannelli, Berkeley
SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Gracie DeCuir, Berkeley
BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cole Messina, Summerville