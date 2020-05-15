Former BHS standout returning to home state

Former Berkeley High School basketball standout Trevur Smalls is transferring back to the Palmetto State after a season at Chipola College in Florida.
Smalls is headed to USC Salkehatchie to continue his playing career in Walterboro. The 6-5 guard was redshirted at Chipola, one of the blue bloods in junior college hoops.
“He will bring athleticism and toughness to our program,” USC Salkehatchie coach Glen Mayor said. “Trevur is on track to graduate next May and will have three years of eligibility following this season. We expect him to be a very heavily sought-after prospect this year.”
USC Salkehatchie just finished a special season. The Indians ended up 27-4 and won the Region 10 postseason tournament and Atlantic District title to earn a spot in the NJCAA Div. I tournament before it was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Smalls graduated Berkeley in 2019, a few months after helping to power the Stags to a Region 7-AAAAA crown and Lower State championship on the hardwood. He averaged 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists as Berkeley finished 26-2, the best record in the school’s history.
Smalls earned all-state nods from the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association and High School Sports Report and was named to the Carolinas Classic all-star team for South Carolina.
He scored eight points and dished out six assists in the victory over North Carolina’s all-stars.
As a junior, Smalls averaged 12.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Stags.
Former BHS teammate Ishan White also suited up for Chipola this past winter, averaging 11.1 points and 5.8 rebounds as a freshman forward for the Indians.