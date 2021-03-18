Former BHS standout reels in Div. I job

A product of the Berkeley County School District has risen to the top spot in a NCAA Div. 1 program.
Berkeley High School alum Brittany Young, a 2003 graduate, was named the new women’s basketball coach at Austin Peay State in Clarksville, Tenn., on March 17 and was set to be introduced on March 19. Young became the 11th coach in the program’s history after spending one year as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Mississippi State. Young also traveled through Old Dominion (2017-2020), Stetson (2015-17), Daytona State (2013-15) and South Carolina (2011-13) after her playing career ended.
Austin Peay athletics director Gerald Harrison believes Young’s ability to recruit and develop the total student-athlete are standout qualities that put her over the top against other candidates for the job.
"During our search one name kept coming up and it was Brittany Young." Harrison said in a press release on the school’s athletic website. "Known as a tireless worker with a competitive spirit, Brittany quickly made a name for herself as one the best recruiters in all of women's college basketball. She is a relationship builder. Her student-athletes and coaching peers speak to her ability to connect with anyone.”
The Governors were 85-88 in six seasons under David Midlick, including a 54-50 mark against Ohio Valley Conference foes. Austin Peay was 12-11 this past season with a loss in the opening round of the OVC tournament and Midlick’s contract was not renewed.
The door opened for Young, one of the best players in Berkeley High School basketball history.
Young averaged 15.9 points, 4.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 rebounds as a senior guard for Berkeley in 2002-03. She was a three-time all-state and all-region pick for Berkeley and poured in 1,292 career points while earning five letters. Young earned a spot in the North-South all-star game in 2003.
Young went on to star at Div. II Francis Marion in Florence, ending her Patriots career with 1,200 points, 531 assists and 214 assists, numbers good enough for 21st , fourth and 13th all-time in FMU history. She was later named to FMU’s all-decade team (2000-09).
Young graduated from Francis Marion in 2008 and obtained a master's degree in Sport and Entertainment Management from the University of South Carolina in 2013, where she was a graduate assistant to Dawn Staley. The Gamecocks advanced to a pair of NCAA Tournaments, including a Sweet 16 run in 2011-12.
Young’s first full-time coaching position came at Daytona State, where she was the program's recruiting coordinator, director of player development and academic coordinator. The Falcons improved from 11-17 in 2013-14 to 23-8 in 2014-15, winning a share of the Mid-Florida Conference title.
Young made the move up to Stetson, also in the Sunshine State, for two seasons and the Hatters recorded back-to-back 20-win campaigns that included one Atlantic Sun regular-season title and two postseason appearances.
Young joined Coach Nikki McCray-Penson’s staff at Old Dominion in 2017. In her second season at the Norfolk, Virginia school, Old Dominion had the seventh-youngest roster in the country after signing nine athletes during their first season. Despite the youth movement, the Monarchs posted a 13-win improvement from 8-23 to 21-11 in 2018-19.
ODU cruised to a 24-6 mark in 2019-20 and finished second in Conference USA. The Monarchs were a potential at-large team (ranked No. 33 in RPI) before the Conference USA and NCAA Tournaments were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Young followed McCray-Penson to Mississippi State and helped sign one of the top point guards in the country.
"Brittany was a student-athlete at the Division II level and has coaching experience at the junior college, mid-major and Power 5 levels, giving her a wealth of experience to draw from — she'll be prepared for anything the game can throw at her," Harrison said. "In addition, her mentors include some of the best in women's athletics – women's basketball hall of famers like Dawn Staley, Nikki McCray, and Pearl Moore. I am confident she will do an outstanding job moving our program to the next level."