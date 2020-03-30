FLASHBACK: Twenty-one not just for cards, basketball

Twenty-one.
It’s entertained millions at card tables and basketball courts all over the world. Either game is fun.
But one sweltering, summer morning in 2012, Antonio Simmons wanted to try his version on the Cross High School football team, and it certainly wasn’t for their amusement. Neither was it a test of luck or skill.
The CHS defensive coordinator was gauging the Trojans’ level of resolve when the going got tough. He wanted to identify who might quit, who could concentrate and who would take adversity head on while dog tired.
That morning, twenty-one times Cross football players lined up on one goal and ran down the field through the opposite end zone. It’s a 110-yard trip one way and the physical toll adds up quickly, especially under a South Carolina sun. The most Cross had done before was 10.
And it was five more than Cross football coach Shaun Wright had ever done as a college football player at Charleston Southern.
More than 30 players finished all 21 sprints. None quit.
Wright knew that morning those Trojans had a championship spirit. Later, they’d earn the opportunity to prove it.
“I knew you would have to be mentally stronger than our football team to beat us,” Wright said.
The Trojans had plenty of talent, too. It was a bunch that used track and field to its advantage in the spring to build up its team speed. Junior Devontae Shepherd and junior twin brothers Dionte Evans and Diamonte Evans formed a three-headed monster in the backfield. Senior quarterback Branford Halls was a capable passer and shifty runner.
The four combined for over 3,700 yards rushing and 48 touchdowns on the ground.
The prowess of the group up front blocking was evidenced in the fact the Trojans averaged better than seven yards a carry in their potent option attack. They forced opposing defenses to pick their poison. Halls passed for 645 yards and seven touchdowns.
On defense, Cross took pride getting hats to the ball carrier as a unit. Eleven players finished with more than 50 total stops, led by senior linebacker Olin Pinckney with 119 and senior defensive end Alvonta Hall at 92.
“We knew our leadership was second to none,” Wright said. “We didn’t know we could get a state championship out of it but we knew we had all the ingredients to make a run at it.”
The Trojans started out 7-1, losing only to 2A power Timberland High School at home. Two of the final three regular-season contests also went to the opposition and Cross entered the Class A Div. II playoffs with a 7-3 mark.
All three losses, though, were to schools in a larger division.
The Trojans opened the postseason with a blowout of Scott’s Branch, flirting with 70 points in the first-round victory. Cross erupted for 45 points in the first half.
They took out the Timmonsville Whirlwinds a week later, 27-12, rallying from a 12-6 halftime deficit, before embarking on the ultimate road trip up Interstate 95 to square off with Lake View for a Lower State championship battle in Dillon County.
The Wild Gators, winners of nine state titles at that time, had knocked Cross out of the playoffs four straight years.
“They have all their championship signs all around their field,” Wright said. “It’s a dungeon down there. If you get out of there with a win, you have made a statement. They are a perennial power.”
And Lake View did what it has done many times before, building a 34-13 lead past the halfway point of the third quarter. They had a foot on Cross’s throat.
“If you were a casual fan, you had already left the stadium or wanted to leave,” Wright said.
But he had seen those Trojans stare down 21 110’s in summer conditioning. He knew they weren’t done. In fact, Wright thought it was possible they were just getting started.
Right on cue, Shepherd scored on a 14-yard run in the closing minute of the third quarter and Halls hooked up with Dionte Evans on a 24-yard touchdown strike and ran in the 2-point try early in the fourth quarter to pull the Trojans within one possession, 34-27.
Lake View answered right back to go up 40-27 with under eight minutes left but Cross didn’t flinch, throwing a counter punch less than a minute later. Evans cut it to one-possession with a touchdown run and carried in the two-point try as the Trojans moved within striking distance of completing the improbable comeback.
“That game had a lot of drama,” Wright said.
Cross’s defense held and the Trojans went to the back page of its playbook late.
Halls pitched to Dionte Evans, who completed a 25-yard pass to Hall to Lake View’s 3 with under two minutes left.
Shepherd scored the go-ahead touchdown on a fourth-down play from the 2 with 1:03 left, shedding one would-be tackler behind the line of scrimmage and pushing through another Lake View defender at the goal line.
“We went up there just hoping some of the balls would bounce our way,” Wright said. “We felt good about our team but we knew what we were facing.”
The ensuing kickoff was supposed to be a low, line drive but a miscommunication worked out just fine for the Trojans. A Lake View player couldn’t handle Cross’s accidental onside kick and kicker De’Vaughn Gooding jumped on it 17 yards away to seal it.
“It’s the best game I’ve ever been part of,” Wright said, emphasizing the word ever. “I would think any fan who saw it would say the same thing. Who comes back from 21 down to beat Lake View at Lake View? That game is one for the books. In my opinion that was the state championship.”
A week later, Shepherd rushed for 166 yards and Dionte Evans 102 yards as they combined for all six touchdowns to power Cross to a 38-26 victory against Upper State champion McCormick High School at Benedict College.
The Trojans led 12-0 at the half and 20-0 seconds into the third quarter when Evans broke free for an 81-yard touchdown return on a kickoff.
"I think they only stopped us once," Wright said.
Cross finished 11-3, including 9-0 away from home, and eight Trojans seniors got one heckuva sendoff in the last game of their prep careers. Wright won a coin toss earlier in the week and wasted little time choosing to be the road team.
“We never lost wearing all white (road uniforms) that year,” he said. “We didn’t lose much but all three were at home.”
Wright’s lasting memories of the season are the day Simmons kept blowing the whistle to start a new 110 until the Trojans had run 21 of them and the night they shocked Lake View, ironically rallying from a 21-point deficit.
Simmons, the man who wanted to mentally push Cross’s players before the 2012 season, passed away in July of 2013. But his conditioning principles are still used today.
“Prior to the season starting he wanted to come up with a regimen for the offseason and also wanted us to change the way we condition during the season," Wright said. "How he was able to push our kids with the running was how our kids were always ready to play in the third and fourth quarters. All of that went into the Lake View game.”
Fast forward to now and the Trojans are moving back up the ranks again. Last season, they advanced to the third round of the playoffs after not winning a game in 2018.
Cross will bring back most of their team in 2020.