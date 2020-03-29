FLASHBACK: It was part Rocky, part Hoosiers

Like Rocky Balboa absorbing a beating at the hands of an enraged Clubber Lang or the massive Ivan Drago, Goose Creek High School's girls basketball team was in rough shape, held up only by the ropes and barely hanging on in their first appearance beneath the bright lights inside Colonial Life Arena.
The first few rounds of the Class 4A championship bout in 2010 clearly belonged to the reigning, defending champion Spring Valley High School. The Midlands squad battered the Lady Gators into a proverbial corner and kept them there, landing a flurry of blows to wobble the No. 1 contender, representing the Berkeley County School District.
Spring Valley had scoring down to a sweet science while Goose Creek’s offensive efforts went mostly unrewarded.
If it had actually been a boxing match, Goose Creek would have been down big on the cards, with a couple 10-7 rounds.
While the Lady Gators might have felt like Sylvester Stallone in Rocky III or Rocky IV, Goose Creek coach Tim Baldwin had another sports classic running through his head. He compared the Lady Gators’ situation to little ol’ Hickory High School.
“It was like Hoosiers,” Baldwin said. “They pull up in their little bus at this big ol’coliseum. They tell the guy to get on so-and-so’s shoulder with a tape measure to see if the rim is 10 feet high, then they check to see if the free-throw line is 15 feet. It was their first time in a place like that."
Later, Hickory coach Norman Dale suggests maybe his team doesn't belong up here after falling behind 16-6 against heavily-favored South Bend Central.
There were legitimate reasons to feel that way for Goose Creek. Spring Valley easily captured the crown by 31 points in 2009, whipping a team Goose Creek had lost to in the Lower State final. Also, the Lady Vikings had crushed all four previous playoff opponents by 41, 42, 30 and 23 points
The Lady Vikings, with six players who eventually signed NCAA Division I deals, were on pace to reach the century mark and led Goose Creek by 17 points after a quarter.
Goose Creek’s mountain of a deficit was 21 points, 33-12, halfway through the second quarter.
“We had to make an adjustment,” Baldwin said.
He decided to switch to an inside fight, throwing more pressure at Spring Valley, and the Lady Gators began to win some exchanges. The Lady Vikings came up empty more and more as Goose Creek discovered its rhythm behind its superstar scorer.
Junior forward Aleighsa Welch found a groove on the offensive end of the floor and Goose Creek closed the half on an 18-2 run to pull within 35-30 at the break.
Welch got three straight shots to fall in the third quarter and Goose Creek grabbed a 36-35 lead. Dionna Nelson’s only two points put the Lady Gators on top, 38-35, capping a 26-2 run.
“We just got a lot of momentum and Aleighsa took over,” Baldwin said. “When we were in the game, I realized she was scoring a lot but I didn’t know how big it was until it was over.”
Welch finished with a crazy statline considering the stage and the opponent: 36 points, 15 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists. She hit 14 of 19 shots from the field in the game, including a rare four-point play.
The Lady Vikings, after getting dazed, kept slugging away and appeared to gain complete control of their title defense with an 8-0 fourth-quarter run that made it 59-50 with 3:48 remaining.
“I thought we were in trouble again,” Baldwin said. “We used up so much energy trying to come back.”
But Welch had plenty left in the tank.
With her future college coach, Dawn Staley, watching on, Welch found the zone again. She scored eight points in a 14-4 run as the Lady Gators wiggled off the hook. Welch received a fortunate bounce on a 15-footer from the baseline to tie it 63-63 with 7.8 seconds left.
Baldwin ratcheted up the pressure on the ensuing inbound pass and the Lady Gators were close to making a steal by their bench. Spring Valley used its last timeout to talk it over with 5.7 seconds remaining.
The Lady Vikings struggled getting what they wanted again and called for a timeout they didn’t have, opening the door for Goose Creek to take all the marbles.
“I was so busy coaching my girls, I didn’t notice they were out of timeouts,” Baldwin said. “Calvin (Davis) pointed it out and I thought ‘Oh, my God.”
The resulting technical foul sent Welch to the line for a pair of free throws. The first was off the mark but Welch got the roll on her second toss for the decisive point in Goose Creek’s first-ever girls basketball state championship.
Goose Creek retained possession and missed the front end of a one-and-one but Spring Valley’s desperation heave fell short as the final buzzer sounded.
“You go back and look at the film and you really appreciate it,” Baldwin said. “So many things went our direction.”
It helped Goose Creek's confidence level it had encountered more resistance in its playoff games. The Lady Gators had to dig down deep to fend off North Augusta by 10 points in the second round and Hartsville by a mere three points in the third round. They had the courage to finish a tight game.
Spring Valley averaged 34-point victories in the postseason. Certainly, it hadn't dealt with any fourth-quarter drama.
“Defense and pressure makes people make mistakes,” he said. “We put them in a position they weren’t used to being in and it made them uncomfortable.”
Baldwin thought about sending 83-percent free-throw shooter Deandra Wright, a senior guard, to the stripe to win it but opted for Welch, who had the hot hand. The 69-percent free-throw shooter came through with one to cap the best performance on the hardwood Baldwin had ever seen in 19 years of coaching.
“It was almost like it was meant to be,” he said. “South Carolina had just been knocked out of the conference tournament so they were able to come back and watch that game. Now, you look at it and South Carolina is an elite program. The programs kind of parallel each other.”
Welch was offered by Staley the next day and she went on to become a two-time honorable mention All-America by the Associated Press and WNBA Draft pick. She now plays professionally overseas.
“I think as far as being the total package, she stacks up as one of the best ever to come out of South Carolina,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin’s team also got eight points, five steals and four assists from Wright in the championship game. Freshman Ashley Fields added eight points and grabbed nine rebounds. Sophomore guard N’Dea Bryant, who went on to start at North Carolina, chipped in six points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. She also plays professionally overseas.
Tyshonda Hawkins, who signed with East Carolina for track and field, had a couple buckets in the finale and also tracked down five rebounds and four steals.
“When you look back, you say ‘golly, we were down by so much,'” Baldwin said. “We really didn’t feel like there was any pressure on us because we had never been there before. We just kept playing.”
Baldwin’s program has been building on that triumphant moment ever since and might be the premier sports program in the Berkeley County School District. Last month, Goose Creek won its fourth championship overall and third in four years with a scrappy performance against Clover. One could argue the Lady Gators could have two more in the stretch if not for injuries.
“We’ve got kids who buy into what we’re doing,” Baldwin said. “They’ve got to be willing to work. It’s not easy. You’ve got to continue to develop kids in your program. You may have some pieces move in or move out but you’ve got to put them together.”
Spring Valley also hasn't gone away. It added state championships to its resume in 2011, 2015 and 2018.