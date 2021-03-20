Experience a plus for Wolves

The Timberland High School softball team is back on the diamond and out of the batter's box quickly.
The Wolves opened the regular season with a pair of comfortable victories on a chilly night in St. Stephen on March 19, coasting past Lake Marion 15-0 and 16-0. Each game was called via mercy rule after three innings.
“We hit the ball really well,” Timberland coach Ben Lailson said. “We were patient at the plate and hit a lot of balls hard. Defensively, we made the routine plays we’re supposed to make.”
Lailson’s squad figures to contend for another region championship this spring. The Wolves captured the region crown in 2019 and would have made a serious run at it in 2020 had COVID-19 not stopped last season after just one game.
The 2021 Wolves are hungry and excited for their opportunity.
“I say it every year to all of my teams: they control their own destiny,” Lailson said. “They’re going to get out what they put in. This team is hungry. One thing about this team is they give it all they’ve got on the field. They don’t tend to hold back and they’re very supportive of each other. They really work together as a solid unit.”
Experience is a plus for Timberland. The Wolves bring back quite a few players who have logged substantial innings, including some from the 2019 squad that won region and district championships.
“They look forward to practice,” Lailson said. “They’re here early and ready to rock and roll.”
Jordyn Carr and Peyton Waddey are cornerstones inside the circle and Lailson will go with whoever has the hot hand. Abi Harrawood is on the other end of the battery.
The Wolves are strong up the middle with multi-year returning starters 2B Madison Graham and SS Waddey. Gracen Thomas is the first baseman and Hayley Gaskins moved over to the hot corner, and also plays shortstop when Waddey steps inside the circle. Carr and Alayna Martin see time at third base and second base, and Graham slides behind the dish to catch at times.
Left fielder Emily Dawson and center fielder Mattigan Nettles are multi-year starters and right fielder Samiyah Faison is a new starter.
Timberland (2-0, 2-0 region) hosts Hilton Head in a non-region game at 6 p.m., on March 26 and travels to Woodland to continue region play on March 30. The Wolves host Woodland on April 2.