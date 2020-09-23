Experience a plus for Cross Trojans

The 2019 Cross Trojans went from 0-9 in 2018 to the third round of the Class A playoffs last fall. It’s not the type of turnaround you see often from year to year, admitted Trojans coach Shaun Wright.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever heard of a team going from no wins to the third round of the playoffs the next season,” said Wright, whose team won seven games in 2019. “… It was their belief in each other that was the key to the turnaround.”
As the curtains come up for the 2020 regular season, Wright’s team has a mix of experienced talent and young players with potential.
“We are certainly blessed and grateful to be out here playing and coaching,” Wright said. “Our kids have done a good job while here paying attention to protocols to aid with staying safe. Getting this season started has been a challenge but we understand that it’s a challenge for everyone. We have some really good players back that we are looking to take that next step. A few players have opted out so that has hurt depthwise in some areas but as always we will not complain.”
The Trojans return starters at 14 positions. They open up the shortened campaign Sept. 25 at Military Magnet at the new District 4 Charleston County School District stadium in North Charleston.
Cross blanked MMA in the playoffs last season, 36-0.
The Trojans then host Baptist Hill in their home opener on Oct. 2. The teams split two meetings last season, with Cross winning a second-round playoff matchup.
Offensively, senior Kaden White takes over at the quarterback spot. He rushed for 246 yards and three touchdowns last season and also played in the defensive backfield.
Weapons returning are running back Tylik Green, a junior, and senior receiver Xavier Gattis. Green had 344 yards and four touchdowns on the ground last season. Gattis was the top receiver in 2019, grabbing 26 passes for 283 yards and two scores. More projected ballcarriers are freshman receiver Jamez Way, junior running back Caleb Wright, sophomore running back Santory Jones, sophomore receiver Jah’Tavious Gaines and junior running back Antwain Hoskins.
Tight end Ashton Howard, a junior, is a returning starter and had four receptions for 78 yards. He’s also a good blocker for the Trojans.
Up front, the Trojans bring back three starters: sophomore left guard Amonte McCray, senior right guard Quashaun Whitten and senior right tackle Shevar Geddis. Jayden Middleton is slated to play center and Senior Jordan Simmons is at left tackle.
“Any success we have will be because of these guys,” Wright said. “It’s at a premium we keep them healthy.”
Defensively, the Trojans figure to be a strong unit. A number of 2019’s leading tacklers are back a year bigger and better.
Green, sophomore Damion Haines and Howard return at linebacker after making 59, 50 and 48 total tackles respectively. Junior Tyler Brown and Wright round out the linebackers.
Across the front, noseguard Amonte McCray, Whitten and Geddis are back. Geddis made 22 stops last season. Simmons is another starter on the line.
White, a free safety, and Gattis are returning starters in the secondary along with Gaines. Jones is a newcomer in the defensive backfield.
“As always we want to establish a tough brand of football and play sound special teams,” Wright said. “We have moved to the Charleston region, with Whale Branch dropping down from Class 2A to our region as well. With the seven-game schedule, only the top two teams will be allowed to participate in the playoffs. We will have our work cut out for us. This will be a dog fight week in and week out.”