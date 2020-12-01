Expectations high for Lady Stags

Crystal Peace saw two completely different teams flying around in Berkeley High School’s season opener.
The Lady Stags fell behind by double digits by getting lost on defense, failing to execute on offense and misfiring from point-blank range. The same squad, though, put it all together to end the game on a huge run as Berkeley’s girls traveled to Stall High School and pulled out a 62-52 win.
Rightfully, Peace has high expectations for the 2020-21 squad. Last season, the Lady Stags finished 15-10 and advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001. They return all but two seniors and have added a piece or two.
“The expectation every year is for them to grow, develop and get better,” Peace said. “Our thing the last couple of weeks is we can’t keep making the same mistakes we made last season because we’re not going to be as successful. We’re not going to be able to beat the teams that have height and better athletes. I think we can match up with any team we play but it’s going to come to down to if we do what we’re supposed to do.”
The group returning is headlined by sophomores Peighton Jambor (10.5 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.5 BPG) and Jyahni Smith (10.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4 SPG). The forward and guard were Berkeley’s two preseason all-region selections.
Senior guard Skylar Scott is the third starter returning. She averaged 5.1 points and 3.2 rebounds last season. Sophomore Jordan Rivers was a contributor around the glass last season, grabbing 4.2 boards a game.
Senior guards Rosa Lee Faison and Desiree Butler are returning lettermen along with junior guard Zaina Reid.
Newcomer Beth Mitchum is a junior wing who transferred from St. John’s Christian. She gives the Lady Stags a solid player on both ends of the floor.
“I’m a believer in taking things one game at a time but I think this team is capable of doing some things that haven’t been done at Berkeley High School since the early 2000’s,” Peace said. “We’re still working on everybody’s basketball IQ.”
Berkeley hosts Stall on Dec. 4 and West Ashley on Dec. 8 before traveling to West Ashley on Dec. 11. The Lady Stags travel to Summerville on Dec. 15 and host the Lady Wave on Dec. 18.