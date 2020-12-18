Eleven district players all-state

Eleven players from the Berkeley County School District have been selected to the South Carolina Football Coaches all-state teams.
Stratford QB Josh Davis, Berkeley WR Solomon Butler, Cane Bay DL Deondre Smith and Goose Creek DB Melvin Ravenel are Class 5A all-state selections.
Hanahan LB Alex Herriott is a Class 3A all-state pick.
Timberland LB Omari Jenkins, Timberland DB Keyshawn Brown, Timberland ATH Roman Wadford, Philip Simmons TE Will Ramey, Philip Simmons DE Luther Smalls and Philip Simmons K Griffin Gore earned spots on the Class 2A all-state squad.