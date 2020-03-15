District athletes bloom in Azalea

Three girls track and field teams and two boys squads from the Berkeley County School District were top eight in the Azalea Track and Field Classic on Saturday in Summerville.
The Philip Simmons girls team was third with 56 points while Cane Bay’s and Stratford’s girls tied for seventh with 47 points.
Cane Bay’s boy placed fifth out of 22 scoring teams with 58 points while Stratford was eighth with 35 points. Philip Simmons was 11th, Hanahan 16th and Goose Creek 17th.
Spring Valley was the winning girls team with 69 points, followed by Wando with 67 points.
Wando was the winning boys team with 96 points, followed by Summerville with 93.5 points.
Individual winners from the school district were Philip Simmons’s Najhyrai Watson (girls 200-meter dash, 25.23), Hanahan’s Amari Smith (girls 100-meter hurdles, 15.70), Philip Simmons’s Layla Simpson (girls high jump, 5-2), Goose Creek’s Ameiyah Gant (girls long jump, 17-00.50), Stratford’s Dannielle Brown (girls shot put, 37-07), Cane Bay’s Jayvion Johnson (boys 200-meter dash, 22.27) and Philip Simmons’s Noah Ward (boys 800-meter run, 1:55.54; boys 1,600-meter run, 4:18.79).
* Cross High School competed in the Islander Invitational on Johns Island on Saturday.
Winners for Cross were Brooklyn Feagin in the girls 800-meter run and Tajay Smalls in the boys 100-meter dash.
* On March 11, Cane Bay’s girls track and field team finished first overall in a meet at West Ashley.
Event winners for the Cobras were their 4x800 relay team, Amelia Hughes (1600), Aliana Gilmore (400, high jump), Alaina Nettles (long jump), Alisa Haase (400 hurdles) and Tatum Carr (javelin).
The Cane Bay boys placed third in the nine-team meet.
Austin Bennett (400 hurdles), Sean Price (javelin) and the 4x800 relay were winners for the Cobras.