Diamond Stags look to 2022

Nine Berkeley High School baseball seniors guided the Stags into the Lower State championship series. Not bad for a squad outside the top 10 by the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association when the curtains came up on the spring.
“We had a tremendous year,” Berkeley baseball coach Landy Cox said. “Any time you win 27 games in Class 5A baseball it’s been a successful season. Every team in South Carolina wants to win the last one but sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t. This was a great group of seniors.”
The Stags finished 27-6 and capped the Region 7-AAAAA slate with a perfect 12-0 mark. Senior hurler Chevy Wrenn earned player of the year honors and Cox landed the coach of the year nod as the Stags captured their sixth region championship since 2013.
Wrenn, Berkeley’s lone Class 5A all-state pick by the SCBCA, became a bona fide ace on the bump for the Stags. He finished 10-0 with a sparkling 1.39 earned-run average and fanned 58 batters in 60.1 innings.
The other senior who made all-region was third baseman Jesse Free, a longtime veteran in the program. He batted .330 with 38 runs scored and three home runs to earn all-region honors for the second time.
The Stags also have to replace IF Gabe White, C Mark Russell, C Jamie Dyches, P Jack Hedges, P Mack Ritter, P Garrick Barb and OF Trey Minor.
White was among the team’s top offensive producers, batting .316 with eight doubles, 22 RBIs and 36 runs. Russell led the team with 25 RBIs and batted .235. Dyches finished with a .283 batting average.
Ritter and Hedges were key contributors on the bump. Hedges was 3-1 with a 2.47 ERA and fanned 28 batters in 22 innings. Ritter posted a 3-0 mark and 3.23 ERA in 17 innings while striking out 16 batters.
“I tell the young guys all the time: I pointed to a Free or a Russell and say if you don’t want to give it all for the team give it all for these guys,” Cox said. "They’ve been coming to our camps since they were kids. They were blue-collar kids that worked hard every day. They’re just good Berkeley-style of players.”
The group returning is led by P/OF Miller McGuire and OF Jackson Proctor, a pair of talented sophomores who earned all-region honors. McGuire fashioned an 8-2 mark with 3.03 ERA and struck out 42 batters in 62.1 innings. At the plate, he batted .250.
Proctor, a Clemson commit, is the most productive player set to return at the dish. He powered the Stags with a .364 batting average and drove in 24 runs while scoring 33 runs. In terms of power, Proctor pounded out 18 extra-base hits (12 doubles, three triples and three home runs).
Freshman C/1B Mason Salisbury and junior IF Hayden Newbold also batted over .330 this spring. Newbold finished up at .337 with 22 runs scored while Salisbury batted .333 with 21 RBIs and 29 runs scored. He also showed tremendous patience at the plate, drawing a team-high 25 walks.
In the outfield, juniors Austin Hewette and Rhett Legette had solid seasons at the plate, hitting .286 and .271, respectively. Hewette scored 21 runs.
Legette’s top contributions came on the bump, where he was 2-1 with a 2.49 ERA. He saved four games and posted spectacular strikeout numbers in 19.2 innings. Legette fanned 38 batters on the way to a 2.49 ERA. He previously made all-region in 2019 as a freshman.
Cox will enter the next campaign with 300 career victories, earning the milestone when the Stags beat Dutch Fork twice to claim the district title.
He’s upbeat about the future.
“We’ve got some kids who have been waiting and we’ll do what we always do,” Cox said. “It’s tough to replace nine seniors but we feel good about the guys we’ve got coming back. We’ve got people who want to be the next Jesse Free and the next Mark Russell.”