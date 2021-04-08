Diamond Stags focused on 'new season'

With three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Berkeley Stags have mostly made it look easy on the diamond this spring. Coach Landy Cox’s squad is a sparkling 14-2 overall and 6-0 in Region 7-AAAAA. But now is not the time to lose focus or feel like they’ve done enough.
“Everything we’ve done to this point, we’re going to put it behind us,” Cox said. “A new season starts on (April 12). Our goal is to win a region championship. Doesn’t matter if you’re hitting .130 or .630, everything is clean now.”
The Stags have a three-game non-region series scheduled against Ashley Ridge (April 12, 14, 16) before closing out the region slate against Stratford (April 19, 21, 23) and Cane Bay (April 26, 28, 30).
Berkeley is home for Games 1 and 3 against Ashley Ridge and Stratford and hosts Game 2 against Cane Bay.
The Knights and Cobras could keep Berkeley from a region championship. The Stags have secured region crowns five times since 2013 and are the defending champions from 2019. Last spring was wiped out due to of COVID-19 concerns.
“Both of those teams have very good coaching staffs and you know they’ll be ready when they play Berkeley,” Cox said of Stratford and Cane Bay. “They’ve beaten Summerville and if you can do that, you can beat anybody in the state. Stratford has one of the best pitchers in the state and a freshman that’s one of the best freshmen in the state. And any time we’ve played Cane Bay, it’s been a dogfight.”
The top two teams in the region advance to the postseason compared to four in a normal year. One bad week and dreams of another region championship could be dashed.
Berkeley’s last action was in the Hanahan Invitational Tournament over spring break. The Stags capped the event with a 2-1 mark, edging West Ashley 2-1 in their third game on April 7.
Pitcher Miller McGuire fanned five batters and allowed just four hits for the Stags in the finale. The lone run West Ashley scored was unearned.
Berkeley scored both of its runs in the first inning, loading the bases and plating a pair on a grounder off the bat of Mason Salisbury.
Pinewood Prep snapped Berkeley’s 10-game win streak with a 7-6 victory in the HIT opener but the Stags bounced back with a 9-0 win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt the next night.
JP Proctor and Gabe White collected two hits against the Red Raiders. Proctor knocked in two runs and White scored three times. Jessie Free scored twice.
Pitchers Chevy Wrenn, Mack Ritter and Salters combined on the shutout. Wrenn struck out five batters and allowed three hits over 5.2 innings.
In the Pinewood Prep loss, Proctor knocked in a pair of runs and Hayden Newbold went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and a RBI. Wrenn also scored twice.
“We used the HIT tournament as a chance to look at some guys and probably could have done some different things in the game we lost,” Cox said. “Hopefully that loss was a win for us. I learned some things I could do and some things I can’t do, and some things I could do better.”
Salisbury, a freshman infielder, leads the Stags at the plate with a .405 batting average and team-high 16 RBIs. He’s also among the team leaders with 14 runs scored.
Proctor, a sophomore outfielder, has a .389 batting average from the leadoff spot with nine extra-base hits (5-2-2) and 20 runs scored.
Free, a senior infielder, is hitting .383 and tied for the team lead with 21 runs scored. He’s also swiped a team-high 18 bases in 20 attempts.
White, a senior infielder, has a.340 batting average and leads with six doubles. He’s also scored 21 runs.
McGuire and Newbold are batting .286 and catcher Mark Russell is second on the squad with 15 RBIs.
Free and Salisbury are on base over 50 percent of the time.
From the bump, McGuire and Wrenn have perfect 4-0 marks.
McGuire has struck out 26 batters in 30.2 innings while giving up 21 hits en route to a 2.05 earned-run average. Wrenn has fashioned a 1.23 ERA while striking out 31 batters in 28.1 innings. He’s allowed 24 hits.
Reliever Rhett Legette has recorded two saves with 16 strikeouts in 7.1 innings while allowing five hits and one earned run.