Diamond Stags counting on depth, experience

The message coming from Berkeley High School baseball coach Landy Cox to the latest group of diamond Stags is clear.
The 2020 Stags were unbeaten and on a roll before COVID-19 shut everything down in mid-March. That memory is not far away for Cox as another season dawns in Moncks Corner. Many Berkeley County teams have been able to successfully work around COVID-19 in the fall and winter but it hasn’t always been easy.
“Every single day we tell them it might be your last day and that’s been our approach,” said Cox, who enters his 17th season at BHS this spring. “One of the hardest things I ever had to do was tell Jeffrey Zeigler and some of those other seniors last year that there is no more baseball left at Berkeley. You’re 6-0 and you’ve got a good team but you can’t play anymore. That was hard.”
It was a sudden end of the road for six seniors.
The 2021 roster features nine seniors and some good young talent, and perhaps the deepest squad in Cox’s 17 seasons. Returning lettermen seem to be as hungry as ever after last season was cut short.
Two all-region performers from 2019 are back in senior third baseman Jesse Free and junior pitcher Rhett Legette, and essentially every starter in the field is experienced.
“I don’t know how good or how bad we’ll be record-wise but depth-wise this is the deepest team we’ve had,” said Cox, who has 273 career wins. “I don’t know how we match up with all the other teams we’ve had here but we’re excited about the depth. And this is a hard-working group, another tough ol’ Berkeley baseball team.”
The Stags have five region championships since 2013 and won the region crown in 2019. As always, Cox expects the Stags to battle from the bump and be more than proficient defensively in the field.
Senior RHP Chevy Wrenn, senior LHP Jack Hedges and sophomore RHP Miller McGuire look like the starters on the mound. Wrenn was 2-0 last season with no earned runs allowed over eight innings in wins over Philip Simmons and Colleton County.
“He’s in the mid-80s with his fastball and we’re expecting a lot of him,” Cox said. “He throws three pitches for strikes. He’ll play in college somewhere.”
Hedges, headed for USC Salkehatchie, made a huge hump in the offseason and the 6-2 McGuire has already drawn Division I interest.
McGuire was 1-0 as a freshman, with five scoreless innings and five strikeouts in a win over Bluffton.
“He’s going to be a good one before he leaves,” Cox said.
More hurlers are senior RHP Mack Ritter, sophomore RHP Gavin Driggers, Legette, junior RHP Tyler Evans, junior RHP Ian Salters and junior RHP Dylan Lambert. The 6-2 Driggers has drawn college interest and Legette was a strong closer as a freshman when he earned all-region honors.
Senior C Mark Russell returns on the other end of the battery, where the Stags also have senior transfer Jamie Dyches from Cane Bay and talented freshman Mason Salisbury, one of the top freshmen in the state in Cox’s opinion. All three will see action elsewhere or step in as a designated hitter.
Over at first base, Cox said Wrenn has changed his body type in the offseason with muscle.
“The ball comes off his bat as hard in batting practice as anybody we’ve ever had,” Cox said. “He’s a big, strong kid. He hits the ball a ton.”
Salisbury and Hedges will get time at first base when Wrenn takes the mound.
The middle of the infield is in good hands with senior Gabe White, who is headed to USC Salkehatchie, and junior Hayden Newbold. White started three seasons at Cane Bay before transferring to Berkeley, most notably batting .369 with 25 RBIs as a freshman for the Cobras.
Newbold is in his fourth season starting for the Stags.
At third base, Free is a strong bat in the meat of the order and two-time all-region selection. He has some college offers, too.
Sophomore LF JP Proctor, a Clemson commit, is poised for a big season after a productive freshman campaign. The leadoff hitter had multiple hits in wins over Bluffton and Stall and knocked in two runs in a 3-0 win against West Ashley.
Junior CF Austin Hewette has good wheels in the outfield and right field will be manned by Legette, McGuire or Dyches.
The Stags will run up against some of the state’s best in the preseason and non-region. Berkeley has preseason scrimmages set up with Class 5A’s No. 1 team, Summerville, and Class 3A’s No. 1, Bishop England, before seeing Spring Valley, Greenville, Dorman and an opponent to be determined in the NaturChem Invitational March 5, 6, 9 and 10.
The tournament is hosted by Lexington and River Bluff high schools.
The gauntlet should prepare Berkeley for a tough Region slate. Wando is a top-10 team, with seven players committed to colleges, and Stratford pitcher Josh Davis has signed with Clemson. Also, Cane Bay has three solid arms returning.
The Stags are getting it dialed in, and it starts in practice.
“We try to practice like it’s our last day and hopefully we’ll play like it,” Cox said. “I don’t always say this – sometimes I’m hesitant - but I really like this group. It’s a bunch of good kids who have worked their butts off. We’ve got 20 guys on the roster. If we have a guy or two go down, we’ve got some guys that can step in.”