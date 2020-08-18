Dennis headed to Salkehatchie

St. John’s Christian’s top female athlete in the 2019-20 school year has made the jump to the next level.
SJCA graduate Charity Dennis signed a deal to further her softball playing career at USC Salkehatchie on Aug. 17 in a ceremony at the school.
She chose Salkehatchie over a couple other junior colleges after garnering some attention on the travel ball circuit this summer. Salkehatchie spotted and corralled Dennis at a showcase tournament in Walterboro. Dennis eventually toured the campus in Allendale and spoke with some of the program’s current players - some she already knew through years of playing softball - before making the decision Salkehatchie was the best place for her the next two years.
“She went and saw the campus but what sold her was the coaches and the players,” St. John’s Christian softball coach Roger Dennis said of his daughter’s commitment. “They said if she went there, she’d enjoy it. She got a lot of positive feedback and she liked the fact it was a small town.”
As a senior, Dennis was the softball team’s defensive MVP and batted .476 in 10 games with a 3-1 record inside the circle before the season was cancelled because of COVID-19. As a junior, Dennis batted .482 and finished 5-1 inside the circle to earn all-state honors by the High School Sports Report.
Dennis’s travels in softball began when she was 10 years old and she developed into a college-level talent over the years. Her father said it’s been a long, fun ride and one that will continue.
Versatility is a strength she’ll carry with her to Salkehatchie.
“She can play every position on the infield,” Coach Dennis said. “She can play all over the outfield.”
In college, she projects as an outfielder or second baseman.