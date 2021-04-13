DeCuir's blast difference for Stags

Berkeley scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to break a tie then held on for a 7-5 victory in a non-region softball game at Ashley Ridge High School on April 12.
The Stags improved to 15-1 on the season and won for the third straight game since having their 12-game win streak snapped on the first day of the Palmetto Invitational on April 9.
Caroline Ballentine singled in the go-ahead run and scored on an error to give the Stags a 4-2 lead before Gracie DeCuir launched a three-run homer with two outs for a 7-2 advantage.
Ashley Ridge scored three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Stags pitcher Skylar Page earned the win in relief, hurling four innings. She allowed three hits and two earned runs while striking out one batter.
Ballentine threw the first five innings and allowed four hits and two earned runs. She struck out three batters.
The Stags finished with 12 hits and five players recorded multiple hits. Abby Prince was 3 for 6 with a RBI while DeCuir was 2 for 6. Leadoff hitter Jersey Silver had two hits and scored three runs while Ballentine and Riley Daniel chipped in two hits apiece. Page drew three walks.
Berkeley Baseball 6,
Ashley Ridge 2
Stags pitcher Chevy Wrenn fanned eight batters and scattered six hits in Berkeley’s 6-2 win over Ashley Ridge in Moncks Corner on April 12.
The Stags improved to 15-2 overall with the non-region victory. Berkeley collected four hits and took advantage of four Ashley Ridge errors.
Austin Hewette powered the Stags with three hits and knocked in a run in a three-run sixth inning that broke it open. Mason Salisbury and Miller McGuire added two hits apiece.
Mark Russell drove in a pair of runs and Jessie Free added another RBI. Salisbury scored twice.
St. John’s Christian 10,
Andrew Jackson 2
St. John’s Christian’s baseball team put up a four spot in the top of the second inning to take a comfortable lead and pulled away for a 10-2 victory over Andrew Jackson on the road on April 12.
Cavaliers pitchers Josh Legnard and Connor Lockliear combined on a four-hitter, with Legnard fanning 12 batters while allowing one hit in five shutout innings.
Travonne Johnson drove in three runs on two hits for the Cavaliers (10-3) while KC Kacarka and Nick Jimenez knocked in a pair each.
Jimenez and Brayden Lail collected two hits each while Kacarka and Jackson Blackburn scored twice for St. John's Christian.