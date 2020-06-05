CSU's MacMillan hires pitching coach

Charleston Southern baseball coach Marc MacMillan announced the hiring of Anthony Izzio to the CSU baseball coaching staff on June 5.
Izzio joins the Bucs by way of Tulane University, Pearl River Community College and East Mississippi Community College. He will take over responsibilities for working with the Buccaneer baseball pitching staff.
"With close to 140 applicants applying, I identified Anthony early on as a coach of great interest," MacMillan said. "He was highly recommended, and it was evident that he is a rising star as both a recruiter and pitching coach. His faith, positive energy, competitive spirit and 'why' were in line with our mission and vision for Bucs Baseball."
Izzio spent one season with the Green Wave after joining the Tulane baseball program in July 2019. During the shortened season, he was responsible for handling the day-to-day operations for the outfielders as well as handling batting practice responsibilities.
The Green Wave were 15-2 before the season was shut down by the NCAA due to COVID-19 concerns.
Prior to his time at Tulane, Izzio served three seasons as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Pearl River in Poplarville, Mississippi.
During his time with the Wildcats, Izzio helped PRCC earn three consecutive National Junior College Athletic Association Div . II regional appearances, with an appearance in the NJCAA Div. II World Series in 2019. PRCC won 107 total games over that timeframe - 28 games in his first season, 38 in his second season and 41 last year.
Perfect Game recognized Izzio and PRCC's recruiting classes as one of the 10 best in the country in each of his three seasons.
Before moving to PRCC, Izzio spent two seasons as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, Mississippi.
Upon earning his degree from the University of South Alabama, Izzio spent a season as the pitching coach at Spanish Fort High School in Alabama where he helped the Toros win 39 games during the season and capture the Class 5A state championship in 2014. That team also finished 11th according to the MaxPreps Xcellent 50 rankings.
Izzio pitched for South Alabama from 2012-13, posting an 8-1 record in 20 total appearances over two seasons with the Jaguars.