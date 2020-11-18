Cross's Green earns region superlative

Cross High School’s top senior football player was chosen as the co-player of the year in Region 7-A.
Tylik Green, a running back and linebacker for the Trojans, shares the honor with Whale Branch quarterback Jaylen Reeves, who guided the Warriors to the region crown.
Green rushed for 580 yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground for the Trojans. He also caught one touchdown pass, returned a kickoff for a score and was the defense's second-leading tackler with 48 stops.
More Cross football players recognized were sophomore DL/OL Amonte McCray, sophomore DB/WR Jah’Tavious Gaines and sophomore LB/RB Damion Haines.
Haines paced the Trojans defense with 51 tackles and six sacks while Gaines snagged a team-high three interceptions and recovered a fumble. Gaines also scored four touchdowns for the offense, two receiving and two rushing.
In volleyball for Cross, senior Taia Gattis was an all-region pick.