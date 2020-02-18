Cross releases next football slate

Cross High School football coach Shaun Wright released the Trojans’ 2020 slate on Feb. 18.
The Trojans, who finished 7-5 and advanced to the third round of the Class A playoffs last season, open up the campaign in Charleston at Burke on Aug. 21. They travel to Calhoun County on Aug. 28 before hosting rival Timberland on Sept. 4 in the home opener.
Wright’s team hosts Kingstree on Sept. 11 and will take Sept. 18 off.
Cross travels to another rival, Lake Marion, on Sept. 25 and heads to North Charleston on Oct. 2 to tangle with Military Magnet.
Three of the last four games of the regular season are at home, beginning with Baptist Hill on Oct. 9. The squads split two encounters in 2019, with Cross winning the second-round playoff game.
The Trojans travel to Charleston Math and Science on Oct. 16 before hosting Whale Branch and St. John’s on Oct. 23 and 30.
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 – at Burke
Aug. 28 – at Calhoun County
Sept. 4 – vs. Timberland (Blue Out)
Sept. 11 – vs. Kingstree (Veterans Night)
Sept. 25 – at Lake Marion
Oct. 2 – at Military Magnet
Oct. 9 – vs. Baptist Hill (Little League Night)
Oct. 16 – at Charleston Math and Science
Oct. 23 – vs. Whale Branch (Senior Night)
Oct. 30 – vs. St. John’s (Homecoming)