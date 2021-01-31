Cross girls pull away against CMS

The Cross girls basketball team coasted past Charleston Math and Science on Friday, pulling away for a 55-31 victory on the road.
Junior forward Taia Gattis led three Cross players in double figures with 17 points, while eighth-grade guards Lauren Middleton and Nadia President chipped in 11 points apiece in the rout. All three tallied substantial numbers in other statistical categories.
Middleton tracked down six rebounds and dished seven assists while Gattis grabbed seven boards and blocked four shots. President added six rebounds and three assists.
Sophomore guard Tranice Smalls contributed six points and three assists. Senior guard Jah’Laya Vega-Velez, junior forward Amaarii Nelson and freshman guard Diamonique Nelson combined for 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Cross has a tall task in its next matchup, a road clash at No. 1 Military Magnet on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
MMA bounced the Lady Trojans out of the playoffs in the second round last season, eventually falling in the Class A state championship game.
The Cross boys lost in overtime against Charleston Math and Science on Friday.