Cross girls eyeing playoff run

Reese Felder has no doubt the Cross High School girls basketball team is in the conversation for a state championship.
The question is will the Lady Trojans show up on game night with their “A” game in tow.
“Our team has proven how good we can be,” the third-year Cross girls coach said. “Our battle at this point of the season is to bring consistency every night.”
Cross, the second seed from Region 5, begins the Class A playoffs at home against an at-large team on Feb. 17 (after press time). The Lady Trojans (15-6) would travel to Region 4 champion Military Magnet (18-5) on Feb. 20. The other playoff dates are Feb. 24, Feb. 28 and March 7, with the championship game set for 10:30 a.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
“Right now all it takes is one off night and your season is over,” Felder said. “If we plan on being a team that contends for a state title, we have to buy in to taking care of the smallest details in our preparation. I believe we have the team to make a run in the postseason, and I am excited to see how far this young team can go.”
All but one player can return next season. The lone senior is Lauryn Wilson.
The Lady Trojans finished with a 6-2 mark in the region. Both of those losses came to defending state champion Scott’s Branch.
Cross took Scott’s Branch to overtime on Feb. 4, falling 62-55 in Summerton. Junior Taia Gattis had 20 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks for the Lady Trojans. Junior Dynasia Gillard added 13 points, 14 rebounds and two steals. Seventh-grader Nadia President chipped in six points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
The Lady Trojans entered the postseason off a 53-50 victory at Bethune-Bowman. Gattis poured in 20 points, grabbed eight boards and made five blocks. Seventh-grader Lauren Middleton contributed eight points, four rebounds and five steals.
President scored seven points and tacked on three assists and three steals. Gillard tallied five points and eight rebounds.