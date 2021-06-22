Cross football team on right track with season just months away

In less than two months, Cross High School’s football team will run onto the field to begin a new season on the road against Burke High School.

Longtime Trojans coach Shaun Wright likes what he sees so far from his squad this summer in terms of effort in workouts and willingness to compete. The point person on offense is a three-time state qualifier in wrestling.

“I have been very pleased with our rising seniors,” Wright said. “Antwain Hoskins, who is one of our better wrestlers, has taken on the quarterback position. He is a first-time starter but he doesn't miss a workout. He is well-respected among his peers. He has a strong arm and he is starting to understand what we want to do offensively.”

Additional rising seniors showing the way are RB/OLB Caleb Wright, TE/MLB Ashton Howard, WR/DB Chris Jenkins, WR/DB Sam Theirse and OL/DL Tyler Brown.

“Our linebackers will be a strength of the defense and our defensive backs have been feeding off of them,” Wright said. “Coach (Brett) Fields has challenged those guys to communicate. He is working with their fundamentals but during these passing leagues he has just stressed the will to compete, the will to compete while tired.”

On the other side, rising junior Amonte McCray, an all-region pick last season, is an anchor on the offensive line along with Howard. McCray was a state qualifier in wrestling and advanced to the state meet in the shot put last month.

McCray and Howard are multi-year lettermen.

“It's a process with learning some new things and that is what we have stressed going into fall camp, know the four run plays and four pass plays really well,” Wright said. “We will continue to lift and get stronger and condition.”

The Trojans have looked good in passing leagues but Wright is aware that only proves so much.

“We go to passing leagues to see who will compete,” he said. “Winning passing leagues is football in pajamas. Everyone wants to know can you run and stop the run. When we can answer that is when we find out what we are made of.”

Many are doing their part in the weight room to become run stoppers or ones who blow open huge holes.

In the weight room, McCray is well over 700 pounds combined on the bench press and squat while Howard is squatting 420 pounds. Rising sophomore center Jayden Middleton is at 400 pounds on the squat rack along with classmate Anthony Mazyck.

“All of our guys up front will squat 400 pounds or better,” Wright said.