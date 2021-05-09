Cross brings in new defensive coordinator from Berkeley High

Last summer, former Berkeley High School football coach Randy Robinson predicted his outside linebackers coach, Brett Fields, would land a defensive coordinator position one day.
It didn’t take long for Fields to get there. Fields made the move from Berkeley to Cross High School where he has been named the new defensive coordinator by head football coach Shaun Wright.
“He’s going to be a really good coordinator one day,” Robinson said in August. “He’s been around all those old guys. He’s really getting good. He’s level-headed for a younger guy and he’s a great teacher. He goes through his list each day because he wants to get his guys right.”
Fields was an original member of the Cane Bay High School football program when it cranked up in 2008 and played three seasons for the Cobras. Wright knows he reeled in a good teacher and strategist to lead what should be a salty Class A defensive unit in the fall.
“I couldn’t have hired a better guy,” Wright said. “I tried to hire him two years ago to coach my linebackers but the timing wasn’t right. I had heard so many good things about him through coaches who he had worked with. When I lost my defensive coordinator, I made a call to him. I heard his vision and it aligned with my vision. He’s probably already done about a month and half worth of work in three weeks. This is going to be his defense.”
Fields is coming in behind DeNario Smalls, who guided the Cross defense since 2015. Ironically, Smalls left to join the staff at Berkeley where Jerry Brown has returned to replace the retiring Robinson. Fields will also handle the Trojans’ defensive line and outside linebackers until the defensive staff is finalized.
“We should be pretty doggone good,” Wright said. “He’s coming into a good situation. We have a lot of returning players but, with the wrinkles he’s going to be bringing, we’re going to have to work on technique and fundamentals. He’s going to be able to get the players to make plays.”
Three all-region players are set to return for Cross on defense: junior DL Amonte McCray, junior DB Jah’Tavious Gaines and junior LB Damion Haines.
Haines paced the Trojans' defense with 51 tackles and six sacks in 2020 while Gaines snagged a team-high three interceptions and recovered a fumble.