Craig to lead South all-stars

Hanahan High School football coach Art Craig was selected to lead the South side in the 73rd annual North-South all-star game in December.
The clash, which pits some of the Upper State’s top seniors against the Lower State’s top seniors, is set for Dec. 12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.
“It’s an odd time with COVID-19 going on but I’m going to embrace it and relish the fact some peers decided I was worthy enough to be selected as the head coach,” Craig said. “It’s an honor and I’m humbled by it.”
Craig, who led Timberland High School from 2001-19 before taking over at Hanahan High School in January, will be joined on the sideline by two more Berkeley County School District coaches, Cane Bay High School head coach Russell Zehr and Philip Simmons High School assistant coach Ashley Harvey.
Additional South assistants are May River High School head coach Rodney Summers, Ridgeland-Hardeeville head coach Will Lampkin, Allendale-Fairfax head coach Jim Shuman and Chapin High School assistant coach Bill Seawright.
“The thing you’ve got to do is take a bunch of young men and jell them together and you want them to work for a common goal,” Craig said. “It’s the very last game of the year so you want to win that game. We’ll do everything we can to win the game. We’re not going to be there just to have a good time.”
Craig is excited about the group he gets to work with, too. He knows it’s a competitive bunch. The South will be looking for its third straight win in the series. The Lower State all-stars scored 35 of the final 38 points to claim a 35-13 victory last year.
“I’m going to let these guys do what they were selected to do,” Craig said. "They’re going to look at the tape and give us names. I’m going to facilitate as much as I can and see what happens. I know how competitive these guys are.”
Westside High School head coach Scott Earley is the North head coach.
Craig was a South assistant in 2007 when the North won 26-10. His late father played for the North all-stars in the 1961 game and son Wyatt was a South all-star in 2014.
It's fitting he was selected to lead the all-stars. Craig was back home in Lancaster recently due to the passing of his mother on June 1 and found the program from his dad’s game.
“His two coaches were Art Baker and Willie Varner,” Craig said. “It hit me that I get to be a head coach and part of it. I’m honored to be able to do it. It’s another reason to keep my mind on football and that’s good for me.”