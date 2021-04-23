County's best rise to top

Many of Berkeley County’s best track and field athletes rose to the top of the podium April 21-22 in the county’s annual championships at Cane Bay High School.
Stratford High School shined the brightest, sweeping both the girls and boys team titles while claiming first in 11 events out of 36 total. The Knights girls amassed 229.5 points, edging runner-up Philip Simmons (200.5) and Cane Bay (126). Stratford’s boys rolled up 191.5 points, followed by runner-up Philip Simmons (153) and Cane Bay (146).
Cane Bay captured first in 10 events while Philip Simmons won nine events. Timberland, Hanahan and Berkeley combined to win the other six events.
Individually, Layla Simpson of Philip Simmons tripled up on gold, finishing first in the 100-meter hurdles, 400-meter hurdles and high jump.
Five more athletes won two individual events apiece: Cane Bay’s Alaina Nettles (high jump, triple jump), Stratford’s Dannielle Brown (discus, shot put), Stratford’s Aaliyanah Weiters (100- and 200-meter dash), Philip Simmons’ Noah Ward (800- and 1600-meter run) and Cane Bay’s Jaylen Boudreaux (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles), who set new meet records in both of his victories.
Stratford won three of the six relays, while Cane Bay took two.
Complete list of winners below:
Girls
Stratford 229.5, Philip Simmons 200.5, Cane Bay 126, Hanahan 62, Berkeley 46, Timberland 12, Cross 7.
Winners
4x100 – Stratford, 50.31 (Talayia Arline, Kyonna Nixon, Olivia Poteat, JoJo Weiters)
4x400 – Cane Bay, 4:13.85 (Alisa Haase, Kaitlyn Rivers, Alaina Nettles, Jazmyn Lapacinski)
4x800 – Cane Bay, 10:36.47 (Kaitlyn Rivers, Egypt Howard, Alisa Haase, Jazmyn Lapacinski)
100 m – Aaliyanah Weiters, S, 12.37
200 – Aaliyanah Weiters, S, 26.30
400 – Brooklyn Buckley, S, 1:01.95
800 – Hailey Meyers, PS, 2:30.12
1600 – Hanna Johnson, H, 5:34.30
3200 – Hannah Chelton, H, 12:09.28
100 h – Layla Simpson, PS, 15.60
400 h – Layla Simpson, PS, 1:08.34
High – Layla Simpson, PS, 5-0
Long – Alaina Nettles, CB, 16-05
Triple – Alaina Nettles, CB, 35-01.50
Pole – Reagan Roush, PS, 10-6
Discus – Dannielle Brown, S, 106-9
Shot – Dannielle Brown, S, 39-11
Javelin – Tatum Carr, CB, 78-0
Boys
Stratford 191.5, Philip Simmons 153, Cane Bay 146.5, Berkeley 78, Timberland 76, Cross 18, Hanahan 13, Goose Creek 9.
Winners
4x100 – Stratford, 43.20 (Savionne Jones, Lance Depass, Jalen Gerald, Jayden Martino)
4x400 – Stratford, 3:32.98 (Jaden Walker, Michael Warring, Lance Depass, Sam Witman)
4x800 – Philip Simmons, 8:36.14.
100 m– Savionne Jones, S, 10.88
200 – Randolph Varner, CB, 22.47
400 – Jaden Walker, S, 52.20
800 – Noah Ward, PS, 2:03.12
1600 – Noah Ward, PS, 4:28.09
3200 – Henry Wood, PS, 9:54.80
110 h – Jaylen Boudreaux, CB, 14.06 **
400 h – Jaylen Boudreaux, CB, 54.78 *
High –Da’Quawn Johnson, T, 6-0
Long – Kaleb Frost, CB, 21-01
Triple – Keshaun Rivers, T, 43-02
Pole – Landen Doty, B, 11-06
Discus – James Cureton, S, 139-05
Shot – Jamaal McKinney, T, 49-03
Javelin – Aaron Pierce, CB, 161-09
* New Meet Record
** New Meet and Facility Record